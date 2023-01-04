Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO) stock most popular amongst individual investors who own 42%, while private companies hold 24%

If you want to know who really controls Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 42% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And private companies on the other hand have a 24% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Family Zone Cyber Safety, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Family Zone Cyber Safety?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Family Zone Cyber Safety already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Family Zone Cyber Safety's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 15% of Family Zone Cyber Safety. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Mccusker Holdings Pty. Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 17% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 15% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.1% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Timothy Levy directly holds 1.5% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Family Zone Cyber Safety

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$16m worth of the AU$252m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 42% stake in Family Zone Cyber Safety. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 24%, of the Family Zone Cyber Safety stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Family Zone Cyber Safety you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

