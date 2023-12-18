Family's anger after Israeli fire kills hostage son

STORY: Al-Talalka was a member of the Bedouin community in southern Israel and was kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas gunmen who rampaged through Israeli communities around Gaza. He was abducted from nearby Kibbutz Nir Am.

The Israeli army informed the family on Friday (December 15) that Samer and two other hostages were mistakenly killed by troops, despite waving a white flag while trying to be rescued.

His father, Fouad, welcomed visitors to the family's mourners tent at Samer's hometown of Hura, in southern Israel. His cousin Alaa al-Talalka spoke of the need to end the fighting and release all hostages.

More than 100 hostages remain in Gaza, held incommunicado despite Israeli calls for Red Cross access.

More than 100, women, children, teens and foreigners were released in a deal struck in late November. Others have been declared dead by Israeli authorities.