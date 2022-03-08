A Family's Pain: Still Waiting For Arrests 3 Years After Supermarket Owner Was Left For Dead

Reuters Videos

STORY: "I thought I would be even more frightened. But now I feel like a soldier. I feel that I have a lot of energy to just to fight, because I know that we will win. I know that this war against Putin is a is war he couldn't win."Laskari found refuge in a small village around 30 miles away, where her family has a house, and she has stayed there with her three-year old son, Simon, her pregnant sister, who is due to give birth in two weeks, her small child, and their parents.Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has sent nearly 1.5 million refugees fleeing westward into the European Union. Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation".Ukraine said Russian forces have focused efforts on encircling Kyiv and Kharkiv, while aiming to establish a land bridge to Crimea.