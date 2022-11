Eating Well

In this video, learn how to make roasted salmon with asparagus and potatoes. Roasting salmon is an easy way to ensure perfectly cooked fish: flaky, juicy, and delicious. A brush stroke or two of balsamic glaze provides a rich color and a sweet finish to the roasted salmon. For the potatoes, Yukon Golds are great here because they get crispy on the outside but completely creamy on the inside.