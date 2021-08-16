Family's tragedy leads to DWI reform law

Aug. 16—CONCORD — Repeat drunken drivers who kill or maim someone on the highway could face longer jail terms under legislation that became a Concord family's mission after their son died in 2018.

Gov. Chris Sununu credited the family with working through three legislative sessions to create the "Tyler Shaw Law," a lasting legacy for the 20-year-old Bow man who died in 2018 after his truck was struck by a three-time drunken driver.

"This just would not have happened without you," Sununu said to Tyler's mother, Beth Shaw, and other family members.

She vowed to bring about reform after the man who killed her son, Joseph Leonard of Derry, got six years in state prison because he completed anti-substance abuse programs.

"I learned firsthand how broken it is," Beth Shaw said of the criminal justice system. "I could not walk away without making much needed change."

At the time of the April 2018 fatal accident at an on-ramp to Interstate 89 in Bow, police said Leonard had twice the legal blood-alcohol content.

Along with three DUIs, Leonard was also involved in an earlier crash in 2010 that caused significant injuries.

As of next Jan. 1, the law will allow a judge to increase punishment in cases like Leonard's to 15 to 30 years in state prison.

Anyone with one previous DWI who killed or maimed someone in an auto accident could be sentenced for 10 to 20 years.

"This really makes New Hampshire safer," said Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, who authored the 2021 bill (HB 179) that became law.

In the previous two years, Shaw's state senator, Concord Democrat Dan Feltes championed the measure; Feltes left his seat to unsuccessfully run for governor in 2020.

Last year, the bill died in the House after legislative leaders decided only a limited number of bills could advance during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Critics maintained the tougher penalties would not act as a deterrent to drunk driving. Beth Shaw said that misses the point.

"The purpose is to adequately hand out an appropriate sentence to habitual offenders who seriously injure or take the life of an innocent victim," Shaw said.

After his second DWI conviction, Leonard was sentenced to 12 months in jail, but the judge suspended the entire term.

The judge ordered an ignition interlock device be installed in Leonard's car to prevent the car from starting if it recorded a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit.

But six months after the device was removed, Leonard was driving home drunk from his job in Lebanon when he killed Shaw.

"This was emotional for a lot of folks," Sununu said. "One of the hardest things I do is sit with families, because there are a lot of tragic stories."

For her part, Beth Shaw said she'll keep working to reform other criminal justice laws.

"You'll be seeing me in the future," she said.

