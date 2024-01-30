Famine ‘wonder pill’ could turn the tide against childhood malnutrition

Malnutrition during pregnancy can lead to a litany of problems for children, including stunting - AP

An all-in-one nutritional supplement could be “game changing” in addressing childhood malnutrition and stunting in Africa, according to Unicef.

Millions of expectant mothers on the continent do not get enough food in and around pregnancy, resulting in their babies being born stunted, a condition that impacts both their physical and cognitive development.

But now new “multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS)” – a sort of wonder pill that contains a combination of 15 vitamins and minerals – are being trialled in Rwanda, Ethiopia and Nigeria in what experts believe could be a turning point.

“Thousands of women will soon have access to the nutrition they need to ensure healthy births and early years development,” said Samson Desie, a Nutrition Specialist at UNICEF, who is heading the rollout of a MMS programme in Rwanda. “The supplements are a game changer.”

Malnutrition during pregnancy can lead to a litany of adverse outcomes, including stunting or below-average growth.

It is estimated that 35 per cent babies born in sub-saharan Africa suffer from stunted growth – a condition that not only impacts the individual but national productivity and economic growth.

A four-year-old Ethiopian girl who fled the Tigray conflict as a refugee is measured at a malnutrition centre - YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Throughout pregnancy, women need up to 50 per cent more nutrients than normal to lower the risk of stunting.

But research has found that women just aren’t receiving the care and nutrition they desperately need.

The number of pregnant and breastfeeding women along with adolescent girls impacted by acute malnutrition has improved dramatically in the last two decades, but has taken a turn for the worst since the pandemic.

Since 2020, it surged from 5.5 million to 6.9 million, a 25 per cent increase, according to UNICEF.

“Malnutrition is largely poverty driven,” said Dr Sophie Moore, a professor of Global Women and Children’s Health at King’s College London.

“The main reason for micronutrient deficiencies is primarily poor diet. This can be caused by seasonal, or climate-related, or natural disaster-related famine.”

‘Critical and important’

Rwanda is one of three African countries where the new multiple micronutrient supplements are being rolled out to target the women most in need.

Five districts with the highest rates of stunted growth in children are being targeted, amounting to 70,000 pregnant women.

The aim is to reduce stunting, when children are too short for their age, indicating that their growth and development have been hindered, from 33 per cent to below 19 per cent by 2025.

Mr Desie said that Rwanda is resource-limited and the diets of low-income women are often plant-based, meaning the essential nutrients are missed.

“It is a really critical and important programme in Rwanda,” he said. “The predominant foods are plant-based and contain insufficient amounts of micronutrients, particularly iron, zinc, calcium, vitamin D, 12, and vitamin A, which are typically found in animal source foods.”

MMS is delivered in the form of a tablet, capsule, powder, or liquid that provides a combination of vitamins and minerals in the right amounts.

The supplements contain zinc, folate, niacin, riboflavin, iron, iodine, and vitamins B6, B12, A and D, which are all considered particularly important in early gestation.

Zinc and vitamin D contribute to the development and function of the placenta, while throughout gestation iron, folate, zinc, niacin, and vitamins B6 and A support the development of the foetal central nervous system.

Iodine is important in early brain development.

Currently, iron and folic acid are recommended for pregnant women, but early research indicates that MMS could be more effective.

“If women who are iron deficient take iron and folic acid in pregnancy, that improves the haematological parameters and lowers the risk of anaemia,” said Dr Moore.

“But the reason that we’re moving towards thinking that multiple micronutrients may be better, is that the main reason women are deficient in iron and folic acid is because they have a poor diet. Using just iron and folic acid will plug holes, but you’re not plugging the rest of the holes in too.”

The cost of the new multiple micronutrient supplements is not much more than the cost of iron and folic acid supplements, she added.

But Dr Moore cautioned that there are challenges facing the rollout of multiple micronutrient supplements in low income countries, including a lack of access to healthcare facilities and limited education on its benefits.

“The barriers are the same as getting any population to stick to and adhere to recommended medications as well as making sure they’re available,” she said. “If you’ve got no transport, and the nearest health centre is 10 kilometres away, you’re only going to go if you absolutely have to.”

A commitment to improving maternal and childhood health is needed to ensure that programmes like the one in Rwanda can be rolled out on a global scale, Mr Desie said.

“We must work to ensure that mothers in poor or limited resource settings benefit from this untapped resource. MMS can be absolutely life changing.”

