Famous Czech actor threatened because of supporting fundraiser for Ukraine

The Prague police are investigating threats to Czech actor Ondřej Vetchý over his support for the Skupina D campaign, which raises funds for drones for Ukraine.

Source: Richard Hrdina, spokesman for the Prague police, in a comment to Seznam Zprávy

Details: Hrdina said that detectives from the Prague Police Department for Combating Extremism and Terrorism learned about threats to Vetchý through the media and "on their own initiative began to investigate, determining whether a crime or misdemeanour had been committed."

The Skupina D group wants to raise money for 10,000 FPV drones for Ukraine. Ondřej Vetchý is its founder and chairman.

The name, which translates into English as Group D, refers to Special Group D, which was created in 1941 in the UK during World War II to select and train Czechoslovakian paratroopers for landings in the territories occupied by Nazi Germany.

In recent days, the Czech media have drawn attention to threats against the actor that have been circulating online. Unknown individuals also edited an old photo of his, adding the Azov brigade emblem and the Ukrainian flag.

Unknown individuals also edited an old photo of Ondřej Vetchý, adding the Azov brigade emblem and the Ukrainian flag

Czech security analyst Milan Mikulecký confirmed to Seznam Zprávy that he, as a member of Skupina D, and his colleagues have also received threats: "We receive them to varying degrees, and of course Ondřej, as a public figure, receives more threats than we do."

If found guilty of threats, a person can face up to one year in prison under Czech law.

Background: The Czech initiative A Gift for Putin is raising funds to purchase a Black Hawk helicopter for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

