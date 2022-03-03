Famous doppelgangers: 18 celebrity pairs fans have trouble telling apart

Leighton Meester's buzzy new Netflix thriller, "The Weekend Away," premieres March 3 — which prompted us to think about her resemblance to Minka Kelly, who recently wrapped season two of "Euphoria," playing the mom of the boy Maddy (Alexa Demie) babysits.

Take a closer look at the look-alike pair — and check out other celebrity-doppelganger duos that make us do double takes.

Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester

Famous Doppelgangers: Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly (Getty/AP)

The "Friday Night Lights" actress and "Gossip Girl" star are practically twins. They even shared a college dorm room in the 2011 thriller "The Roommate."

Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard has been confused for fellow redhead Jessica Chastain so often that she once lip-synced to a song all about the mix-up.

And in 2021, Chastain posted a TikTok video poking fun at her resemblance to the "Jurassic World" star, writing, "When you spend 20 years building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park."

"This isn't the parent trap y'all," she captioned the post.

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry

Famous Doppelgangers: Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel (Getty/AP)

In Katy Perry's music video for “Not the End of the World," Zoeey Deschanel is abducted by aliens who mistake her for Perry, in a nod to the pair's resemblance.

Of course, their similar features have long been noted. In 2012, the "New Girl" star told David Letterman that her friends would mistake the "Firework" singer for her even before Perry was famous. "Friends of mine would call me up and say, ‘You know, I saw you at that restaurant last night. I waved to you. You just blinked and looked at me like I’m a stranger,'" Deschanel said. "It turned out that it was all just Katy Perry."

Emma Corrin and Jodie Foster

Getty Images

Fans of Netflix's "The Crown" praised Emma Corrin's spot-on casting as Princess Diana in the series' fourth season. But the actor has also drawn comparisons to another famous face: Jodie Foster's.

"My mum has been told that she looks like Diana. She often has been mistaken for her throughout her life, which is a really weird connection," Corrin told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. "But I have never had that. I get young Jodie Foster."

Victoria Pedretti and Hilary Duff

Getty Images

One of the stars of Netflix's "You" has a doppelganger that dreams are made of: Hilary Duff.

Season two addition Victoria Pedretti (Love Quinn) and the "Lizzie McGuire" alum share similar facial features, which is especially evident when they smile.

Kiernan Shipka and McKenna Grace

McKenna Grace and Kiernan Shipka (Netflix)

The first time we spotted child star McKenna Grace, we were immediately struck by her resemblance to Kiernan Shipka during her "Mad Men" days as Sally Draper. So it makes perfect sense that the 12-year-old actress, who's racked up credits in "Fuller House," "I, Tonya" and other recognizable projects, was cast as Shipka's younger self in Netflix's "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" reboot.

Rachel Bilson and Kaia Gerber

Getty Images

We already knew Kaia Gerber looked just like her model mom, Cindy Crawford, but when we spotted Gerber in People's 2017 World's Most Beautiful issue, we were reminded of another brunette beauty: Rachel Bilson.

Rob Lowe and Ian Somerhalder

Famous Doppelgangers: Rob Lowe and Ian Somerhalder (Getty/EPA)

With their bright blue eyes and tousled dark hair, the actors look as though they could be related.

Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis

Famous Doppelgangers (Getty/AP)

The "Modern Family" actress told InStyle that she met Kunis at a party in 2010. "She came up to me and said she gets called me all the time too," Hyland said. "She said that sometimes she pretends she's me because it makes her feel young. I asked if I could pretend to be her next time somebody asks me if I'm her, and she said OK."

Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lawrence

Famous Doppelgangers: Jennifer Lawrence and Young Helen Mirren (Getty/Ronald Grant Archive)

When Lawrence visited "The Daily Show" in 2013, Jon Stewart was quick to note the resemblance the 26-year-old Oscar-winner shares with a young Mirren.

Selma Blair and Kris Jenner

We hadn't noticed the resemblance until Blair was cast as Jenner in the miniseries "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson."

Amber Heard and Scarlett Johansson

Famous Doppelgangers: Scarlett Johannson and Amber Heard (AP)

With similar blond coifs and sultry pouts, the actors are nearly identical.

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley

Famous Doppelgangers: Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley (Getty)

In 2014, Knightley told Graham Norton she's often confused for Portman and, as a result, is frequently "chased through airports." She added, "I feel quite sorry for her, because she must get chased a lot because it's happened like five times where someone's been like, 'Natalie! Natalie! Natalie!' And I'll sign and take a picture as Natalie." Knightley even played Portman's double in "Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace."

Lily Collins and Jennifer Connelly

Famous Doppelgangers: Jennifer Connelly and Lily Collins (Getty/Reuters)

The two brunettes, who have similarly striking eyebrows, even played mother and daughter in 2013's "Stuck in Love."

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly

Famous Doppelgangers: Jaime Pressly and Margot Robbie (Getty)

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress and "My Name Is Earl" star have practically the same facial features.

Dax Shepard and Zach Braff

Famous Doppelgangers: Dax Shepard and Zach Braff (Getty/AP)

The "Scrubs" star has said that he's often mistaken for Kristen Bell's husband.

Edie Falco and Ellen DeGeneres

Famous Doppelgangers: Ellen DeGeneres and Edie Falco (AP)

"Every time I see Ellen, we pass stories back and forth how we are mistaken for each other," Falco told People in 2010.

Angelina Jolie and Megan Fox

Famous Doppelgangers: Angelina Jolie and Megan Fox (Getty/EPA)

Fox addressed the comparisons in 2009, telling E! News, "I'm flattered! But I dunno why people love to compare us." She added, "I think it's a lack of creativity on the media's part."