This famous doughnut shop is finally opening in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood

At last, Brickell will get its own Salty Donut.

The popular doughnut brand is finally setting up in the downtown neighborhood with a long-term pop-up in its signature vintage camper in Mary Brickell Village.

The brand, which started in just such a camper in 2015 in Wynwood, has become nationally known for its highly Instagrammable doughnuts, with locations in West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin and Dallas.

CEO and co-founder Andy Rodriguez said that opening a Brickell location has been on his mind for awhile.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to be able to be in the mix before hopefully one day having an official retail store in the neighborhood,” he said in a statement. “The vintage camper is near and dear to our hearts, and it brings us joy to have it parked long term in such a lively part of town.”

For the opening The Salty is offering 50 percent off all orders for Rewards Members on opening day, Oct. 16 (you’ll need to download The Salty app to do so). There will also be Instagram giveaways of $50 gift cards.

The camper will be located between North Italia and Toscana Divino restaurants indefinitely.

The Salty Brickell

Where: Mary Brickell Village between North Italia and Toscana Divino, Miami

Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (or sold out) Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday (or sold out)

More information: www.saltydonut.com

