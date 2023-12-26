A famous faith leader wants to bring affordable housing to Miami area. See the plans

A well-known preacher wants to help lessen South Florida’s housing crisis by bringing affordable apartments to the region.

The Rev. T.D. Jakes and his real estate arm are planning rental complexes in Miami Gardens and Hallandale Beach. His company, Reverend T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, has announced a partnership with Miami real estate developer New Urban Development, an affiliate of the Urban League of Miami.

“We’re constructing hope and opportunity for those often left on the margins,” the Dallas-based Jakes said in a statement. “Our partnership is a testament to the power of purpose-driven real estate, reflecting a commitment to providing affordable housing that not only transforms physical landscapes but also revitalizes the very heart of South Florida communities.”

Here’s what to know about the affordable housing plans in South Florida:

What are the affordable housing plans in Miami Gardens?

Details: The 150-unit senior living development in Miami Gardens will occupy seven acres at the Intersection of Northwest 183rd street and 12th Avenue, adjacent to the Miami Gardens Senior Family Center.

What are the affordable housing plans in Hallandale Beach?

Details: The Hallandale Beach development will consist of 200 apartment units for rent across five acres and is scheduled to break ground in the first quarter of 2024 at Northwest Eighth Avenue between Third Court and Fourth Street.

Will the Rev. Jakes build churches at the housing complexes?

Plans: There are no plans to build churches or faith-based institutions at either property.

What about prices and availability?

Schedule: Jakes Real Estate Ventures will discuss rental prices and how people can be selected for housing in 2024.

What is the Rev. Jakes best known for?

Books and TV: T.D. Jakes has written 35 books, including New York Times bestsellers. His annual MegaFest church convention regularly attracts 100,000 people. The Potter’s House church he founded in 1996 has 30,000 members. Jakes also appears on the Trinity Broadcasting Network

What other housing communities have the companies built?

Dallas and Atlanta: In 2007, Jakes Real E.state Ventures developed Capella Park, a residential community in Dallas. The company has plans to convert former Atlanta U.S. Army base Fort MacPherson into housing and businesses.

Liberty City: New Urban Development has previously developed 1,500 units of affordable housing in Miami including The Village I, a Liberty City residential community, with of 150 apartments.

Quote: “This is about leaving a positive and meaningful legacy not just for us but intentionally for these South Florida communities,” said Marcus Dawson, managing partner of T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures LLC. “Legacy is at the heart of our vision for positive change — ensuring that future generations don’t have to endure the same obstacles that have challenged marginalized and under-resourced communities for decades. Nearly 60 years after the end of Jim Crow, the wealth gap still remains.”

What is the reaction from other faith-based community builders?

Coconut Grove: Like Jakes, the Rev. Nathaniel Robinson III is a faith leader who sees the power in leveraging real estate to meet his own congregation’s needs. In 2002, Robinson’s Greater St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church acquired property in its Coconut Grove neighborhood and now owns over $7 million of property and 30 units of low-income housing.

Robinson believes it’s important for other faith-based organizations to understand what affordable housing means in South Florida for many underprivileged residents of color.

“It’s important for anyone who is doing faith-based affordable housing in South Florida to really be conscious of who can access that affordable housing,” he said. “Outside developers and people not familiar with our state should make themselves aware of the fact that the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County is a majority minority community. We may think when we talk about affordable housing that we’re talking about Black and underserved people, but that affordable housing may go to people that make more than $80,000 a year.”

Working to help Coconut Grove residents find low-income housing is an extension of the work of Robinson’s ministry.

“Communities all over South Florida and Miami, are being gentrified,” he said. “Residents are being displaced and communities are becoming hyper-segregated. The importance of actual affordable housing stops communities like Coconut Grove, Liberty City and Overtown from being gentrified. When that happens, churches don’t have members and schools don’t have funding.”