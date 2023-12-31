Famous Florida eagle pair welcomes new baby eaglet

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It finally happened! Eagles M15 and F23 have hatched their first baby eagle together, according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

The hatching of their first egg began Saturday morning, as E23 began its pips before finally emerging.

E23 is the first offspring of the eagles M15 and F23. M15 was previously bonded to an eagle named Harriet, which disappeared in February 2023.

The new eagles bonded in October 2023 and are now a successful mating pair.

Despite one egg hatching, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam said its sibling did not make it.

“A bittersweet day as we celebrate E23 & mourn the future life of Egg 2 and all that could have been. We will watch with gratitude as F23 embarks on her first season as a mother.”

However, it’s a bright new day and a new year ahead for E23, which is already bothering its parents for food. Its lunch for today? Fish, from its mom’s beak.

