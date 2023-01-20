Famous forensic pathologist to testify in Brighton ax murder trial

Post by brightonpolicedepartment.

The suspected timeline of the 1982 homicide of Cathleen Krauseneck — and the testimony of a well-known forensics pathologist — could be key evidence in the trial of her husband, who is accused of murdering her with an ax.

James Krauseneck Jr. is accused of second-degree murder in the February 1982 homicide in the Evans Farm neighborhood in Brighton. Police and prosecutors allege that he killed his wife, Cathleen, with a single ax blow to the head.

Brighton police, who have collaborated with the FBI and State Police on the investigation, spent "hundreds if not thousands" of hours on the case, Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, a former New York City Medical Examiner who recently was in the news for his claim that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's death was a homicide rather than suicide, is expected to testify at Krauseneck's trial next year.

Baden likely examined evidence which could establish the timeline of the hours before and after Cathleen Krauseneck's homicide.

James Krauseneck told police in 1982 that he returned home from his job as an economist at Eastman Kodak Co. and found her dead in the couple's bed. The estimated time of death then could not rule out that she had been killed hours before or after 6:30 a.m., when he said he left for work and she was alive.

Cathleen Krauseneck was killed in 1982 by an ax blow to her head in her Brighton home.

Catholdi said the suspected timeline now developed with the investigation will be one important component of the allegations against Krauseneck.

"There's not a proverbial smoking gun," he said. "What really cinched the case was the fresh look at it."

The news conference was a reminder of the generations of police who came in contact with the investigation, with current and retired investigators and retired Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson all there. Henderson noted that Eugene Shaw, who is now deceased and was chief in 1982, could not forget the case.

"I know that the inability to bring this case forward really weighed on Chief Shaw," he said.

Krauseneck's attorneys say he is innocent. His current wife, Sharon, and his daughter, Sara, traveled with him to court Friday.

He and his wife now live in Arizona.

Sara was 3½ years old when her mother was slain, and she spent the day in the Del Rio Drive home with her corpse.

James Krauseneck, second from left, walks into court, with daughter Sara, right, and wife Sharon, to face charges in the 1982 murder of his then-wife Cathleen, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Hall of Justice in Rochester.

Three years ago, police and prosecutors said they sent crime-scene evidence to the FBI laboratory for DNA testing. Those results have never been made public.

In court last week Assistant District Attorney William Gargan said there had been attempted DNA tests with the case, but he did not indicate that the tests provided any match with Krauseneck.

Police said Tuesday that the DNA evidence would be part of the case against Krauseneck.

Last week, Michael Wolford, an attorney for Krauseneck, said Krauseneck had been cooperative with police in 1982. Wolford, who also represented Krauseneck then, said he placed restrictions on police communications with Krauseneck.

Krauseneck left Rochester very shortly after the homicide and took Sara to Michigan, where his family lived and where he and Cathleen met.

Gargan, who heads the District Attorney's Office domestic violence unit, countered the claims that Krauseneck was cooperative in 1982 or since.

"I think the word 'cooperative' may have a different meaning (for Krauseneck's attorneys) than it does for me and the Brighton Police Department," Gargan said.

Cathleen's sister, Annet Schlosser, watched the news conference online from her Warren, Michigan home. Afterward, she said she was heartened by the law enforcement cooperation.

"I can tell you that after watching that press conference this morning, and the confidence that all those men had who spoke today, that confidence inserted into my soul and I am certain that James will be convicted," said Schlosser, who has long suspected James Krauseneck of the homicide.

The trial is scheduled for early June. Krauseneck is now free on bail.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Brighton ax murder: Michael Baden to testify in James Krauseneck trial