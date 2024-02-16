A famous fossil turned out to have painted-on skin, according to new research

A fossil that was found in the Italian Alps in the 1930s underwent studies, and it turned out that part of it was forged, per the Natural History Museum in London.

The fossil, known as Tridentinosaurus antiquus, was once considered the oldest fossil to contain a spine found in Italy, according to Popular Science. It became famous because it appeared to have retained its skin, a rarity among fossils.

But when scientists used more advanced technology to study the fossil, they found that what was once considered the skin was actually paint, according to a new study published in the journal Paleontology.

The fossil’s skin was not ... skin?

According to the Natural History Museum, the fossil was found with carbonized plants, leading early discoverers to believe the skin was also carbonized. Researchers wanted to study the fossil with advanced technology to learn more about it.

The fossil was originally classified into an early family known as Protorosauria, according to Popular Science. Protorosauria are considered early relatives of birds, crocodiles and even dinosaurs, per the Natural History Museum.

Using ultraviolet light imaging techniques, researchers found that there was varnish on the fossil, per Gizmodo, which wasn’t unusual — at first. According to Popular Science, fossils used to be covered in a sort of varnish or lacquer for preservation purposes.

When researchers exposed the fossil to UV light, it turned into a fluorescent color. Carbonized plant samples did not, per the Natural History Museum.

Further analysis revealed that the skin of the fossil did not contain any melanin, a substance that naturally occurs in skin, hair and eyes.

Researchers’ hopes were dashed when they found no traces of actual carbonized tissue in the fossil; instead, their results showed that the skin was just paint, according to co-author of the study Evelyn Kustatscher.

But some parts of the fossil were real, according to the researchers. Gizmodo shares that the “animal’s hindlimbs — the femurs — appear legitimate, though not well preserved. And the team found what appear to be osteoderms, bony skin that makes up scales, in the animal’s back.”