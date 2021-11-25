Famous green-eyed Afghan girl evacuates to Italy

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories