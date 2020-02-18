A famous hedge fund bought Tesla stock before it surged 91% this year. It potentially raked in over $1.5 billion from the bet.

AP

Renaissance Technologies might have made over $1.5 billion in two months after buying Tesla stock last quarter.

The hedge fund raised its stake to 3.9 million shares, worth about $1.6 billion at the end of December.

Those shares would be worth almost $3.2 billion now after Tesla's 91% stock rally this year.

If Renaissance bought Tesla at $250 in October and sold at the $97o peak, it could have netted almost $3 billion.

The quantitative hedge fund, founded by the Cold War codebreaker and math professor Jim Simons, bought 3.3 million shares of Elon Musk's electric-car startup last quarter, recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The purchases boosted its total holding to about 3.9 million shares — a 2.1% stake — at the end of December, according to Bloomberg data.

Renaissance's Tesla shares were worth about $1.6 billion then, based on Tesla's $418 stock price. Given that Tesla's shares now change hands at more than $800, the fund's stake would be worth almost $3.2 billion now.

That return would be remarkable enough, but Simons may have raked in closer to $3 billion if he bought Tesla shares at the $250 mark in early October and sold at their $970 peak earlier this month. At those price points, Renaissance's stake would have surged to almost $3.8 billion from less than $1 billion.

Tesla stock skyrocketed after the automaker posted strong earnings, quickly opened its Shanghai factory, and announced a production target of 500,000 vehicles this year. The rally has boosted Tesla's market capitalization to over $140 billion, surpassing the combined market caps of Ford, GM, and Chrysler, the "Big Three" US automakers.

The stunning stock rally has burned short-sellers and spurred investors, industry veterans, and even politicians to warn that it won't last.

