Famed Hollywood mountain lion P-22 is malnourished, injured and may never return to wild

In this photo provided by The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) a mountain lion known as P-22, is transported to a wild animal care facility for a full health evaluation on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in the Hollywood Hills. Southern California's most famous mountain lion, known for roaming across freeways and making a sprawling Los Angeles park his home, was captured by wildlife officials who said they want to examine the big cat after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills.

California's famed P-22 mountain lion likely will live out the rest of his life in a sanctuary or be euthanized following a health assessment that found he was malnourished and may have been hit by a car.

Euthanasia is a worst-case scenario if further testing shows that he's suffering, said Ed Pert, regional manager of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, during a Tuesday news conference.

"We're just trying to do what's best for P-22, and that's often a difficult call," Pert said.

The health exam found that P-22 is dramatically underweight, has a thin coat and has a right eye injury most consistent with being hit by a car, Pert said, adding that an anonymous caller reported a car accident with a mountain lion on Sunday.

The cougar was given antibiotics, fluids with vitamins, and anti-inflammatories, and is resting. An upcoming scan will tell wildlife officials more.

"It's not likely that P-22 will be released back into the wild," Pert said, citing the big cat's health issues. "But we are trying to leave all options on the table."

P-22 is pictured after his capture in 2019.

P-22 was captured Monday, weeks after he is believed to have killed a leashed pet Chihuahua mix named Piper in what authorities said was likely a sign the big cat was in distress.

Officials reported finding the cat through a tracking collar, put on him years ago as part of an ongoing, 20-year National Park Service study on how the species interacts with the urban environment in Southern California.

Many mountain lions that are part of the study have been killed by cars on freeways or by rodenticide. P-22, the oldest cat in the study at around 11, has defied the odds for years, traveling across two freeways to reach his roaming grounds in Griffith Park, home of the Hollywood sign.

P-22's fame helped draw support for the construction of what will be the world's biggest wildlife bridge, a $90 million span expected to be finished in 2025.

