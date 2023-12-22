This famous peregrine falcon in Alpine killed a bald eagle. Now she's missing

Local raptor lovers call her the Beast, and she has been the star attraction at the State Line Lookout in Alpine since she arrived seven years ago. But the charismatic peregrine falcon hasn’t been seen in more than a month, and her many admirers are worried.

“My 8-year-old grandson and I are fans of the peregrines who live at State Line overlook, and we’re saddened to learn that the female hasn't been seen in several weeks,” Rhonda Hinkle Broyles of Norwood wrote to me. “She quickly became a part of our lives when I moved to the area recently.”

Birders search the palisades to capture a photo of a peregrine falcon along the Hudson River at the State Line Lookout of the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine, NJ on Monday July 3, 2023.

Soon after the Beast arrived in 2016, she took up with the local male falcon, and both have been fixtures ever since. Like the other peregrines in this region, they have stayed on territory year-round. That’s why the Beast has been so conspicuous by her absence.

The Beast first made a name for herself by defending that turf. She killed a young Bald Eagle that had flown into the Peregrines’ air space. Word of the Beast's exploits traveled quickly, and soon birders and nature photographers flocked to the lookout from all over the East Coast. Her star power has continued to this day.

Some say that because of her extroverted behavior and her proximity to New York City, she just might be the world’s most-photographed Peregrine, and it’s difficult to think otherwise. For confirmation, go no further than the State Line Hawk Watch’s Facebook page, which posted so many photos of her in the past year that you'd think she was Taylor Swift with talons.

The artist Barry Higgins, meanwhile, was inspired to do a digital portrait of the Beast, and photographer Debbie Quick sells Christmas tree ornaments with the Beast’s likeness. (I just ordered three.) The Beast is that big of a draw.

I’ve visited this hawk watch at all times of the year. Like the photographers making their pilgrimage, I’ve seen the Beast more often than not. Sometimes I think she finds me.

That’s why the Beast’s absence has raptor aficionados concerned. She may not be as famous as Flaco, the rare Eurasian Eagle Owl that has made Manhattan's Central Park his home since vandals opened his cage at the park's zoo last spring, but the Beast's oversized personality that makes Flaco look downright introverted.

A Peregrine falcon takes flight at the State Line Lookout at Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine, NJ on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023.

Come to think of it, Flaco was reported AWOL earlier this year, and he returned. Perhaps there's hope for the Beast as well.

