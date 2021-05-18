A famous, photogenic rock formation in the Galapagos has collapsed

Connor Perrett
·1 min read
Darwin&#39;s Arch
FILE: Darwins Arch near Galapagos, Darwin Island, Ecuador. Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

  • Darwin's Arch, the famed rock formation in the Galápagos Islands, has collapsed, officials said.

  • The arch was located about a mile away from Darwin's Island, also named for Charles Darwin.

  • UN scientists previously warned that the islands are at risk due to the effects of climate change, the New York Times reported.

Darwin's Arch, the famed rock formation in the Galápagos Islands, collapsed Monday due to natural erosion, officials in Ecuador announced.

The arch was located just one mile off from Darwin Island, the uninhabited piece of land named after Charles Darwin, The New York Times reported. The area is popular among divers, the report said.

According to the Times, scientists with the United Nations have previously warned the Galápagos Islands are some of the most vulnerable places on the planet to climate change.

Read the original article on Insider

