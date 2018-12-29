This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the Stocks Warren Buffett Bought and Sold in 2018

Investing like Warren Buffett isn’t so hard — not so much in replicating the results, that’s almost impossible. But even though we can’t all be worth $90 billion, we can take a glimpse inside SEC filings by Berkshire Hathaway for some insight into what stocks the Oracle of Omaha is shining on and what he’s given up on.

And 2018 has been a busy year for Buffett, with Berkshire opening and closing some large positions in major blue chip companies. Here’s a look at the most notable stocks Buffett bought and sold in 2018.

Airline Stocks

Buffett might be thinking that some airline stocks are ready for take-off. He’s bought almost 12.5 million shares of Delta, bringing his total stake to over 65 million shares and a value of about $3.8 billion as of the end of September. He also added about 8.4 million shares to his Southwest Airlines position, bringing it to just over 56 million shares.

Not all airline stocks are made the same, though. Buffett bailed out on a slice of his position in two major airlines. Berkshire shed 2.3 million shares from its American Airlines position, bringing it to 43.7 million shares, and sold about 2.2 million shares of United Continental Holdings to give him just under 26 million in total.

Warren Buffett’s Failures: 15 Investing Mistakes He Regrets

Bank Stocks

Warren Buffett really likes bank stocks: the financial sector makes up over 40 percent of Berkshire’s total portfolio. And he only expanded those investments in 2018, especially in the third quarter.

Not only did Buffett open a new position with JPMorgan Chase to the tune of 35.7 million shares between the end of June and the end of September, but he added tens of millions of shares during that same time period to his large stakes in Bank of New York Mellon, Goldman Sachs and U.S. Bancorp — including a mighty purchase of nearly 200 million shares of Bank of America in just three months.

Of course, while he expanded his holdings in a number of major banks, he also unwinded a slice of his most notable bank stock: Wells Fargo. Buffett still holds 442.4 million shares of the company, but he did sell off 15.9 million thus far in 2018, with 9.7 million coming in just the third quarter.

Apple (AAPL)

Change in Position: Bought 87.1 million shares

Apple is the largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Buffett’s company owns over 5 percent of the mega-cap tech company — the third-largest position in Apple held by anyone. Buffett bought up 74.2 million new shares in the first three months of the year, but he didn’t stop there — adding 12.4 million in Q2 and then another half million in Q3 just for good measure.

All told, with the additional 87.1 million shares, Buffett holds over 250 million shares of Apple that were valued at just under $57 billion as of Sept. 31.

General Motors (GM)

Change in Position: Bought 7.4 million shares

Berkshire Hathaway held a position of exactly 50 million shares as of the end of last year, and they held that same position through the end of Q1 this year. However, if you think Buffett just likes nice round numbers, you would be wrong. Or at least, he seemed to like General Motors more. Buffett added 1.4 million shares during Q2 and about another million in Q4 to bring the total holding to 52.5 million shares, which was worth $1.8 billion as of Sept. 31.

IBM (IBM)

Change in Position: Sold about 2 million shares

Two million shares might not sound like a lot given Buffett’s track record, but it’s significant in that it was all of the remaining shares Buffett held in the company. It’s a notable departure after he revealed a massive $10.7 billion stake back in 2011. And although he had already sold off about 62 million of those shares prior to 2018, Berkshire Hathaway finally finished unraveling their position during the first three months of the year.

Find Out: How to Make Your First Million the Warren Buffett Way

Monsanto (MON)

Change in Position: Sold 19 million shares

Monsanto was sold to Bayer in a massive $62.5 billion deal that valued shares at $122 apiece. And just about 19 million of those shares were held by Berkshire Hathaway, putting their take from the deal at about $2.3 billion. Buffett actually expanded his position by 7.3 million shares in Q1, just ahead of the completion of the deal.