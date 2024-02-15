FAMU closes on $97.5 million loan to fund 700-bed student residence hall

President Robinson with members of the team at the closing for the HBCU Capital Financing Program–backed loan on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Florida A&M University can check “secure a loan” off of its to-do list for a new 700-bed residence hall.

The university closed on a $97.5 million 30-year federal loan Tuesday morning to fund the construction of the future student housing building with FINFROCK Construction, LLC as the project’s contractor.

“We see this additional housing as an investment in the success of our students, something we are here primarily to do,” FAMU President Larry Robinson said in a prepared statement.

“This is something that we are really excited about,” he added. “These 700 beds will make a huge difference in the lives of our students.”

FAMU President Larry Robinson.

The loan comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Capital Financing Program, which also funded the university's FAMU Towers in 2018.

Robinson and the university’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Finance and Administration Rebecca Brown — along with other members of the senior leadership team — signed the loan during a teleconference call with federal and state officials and other representatives.

“This is a huge step for Florida A&M University to increase its capacity to house and educate the best and brightest students in the nation,” Brown said in a news release. “I am extremely honored to have led the financial and administrative tasks associated with the HBCU Loan.”

Rebecca Brown is CFO/Vice President for Finance and Administration at Florida A&M University.

Although a $97.5 million federal loan was signed, the housing project has a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) of nearly $75 million.

But with the Florida Board of Governors’ approval of the project in November, the university was given permission to seek nearly $103 million from the HBCU Capital Financing Program to pay for the new student housing construction.

Besides the Florida Board of Governors and the U.S. Department of Education, some of FAMU’s other partners that made the loan possible include the FAMU Board of Trustees, Regions Bank, Brentwood Capital Partners, the Florida Division of Bond Finance and the Rice Capital Access Program, according to the university.

The 700-bed residence hall — which will be located on the gravel parking lot on Osceola Street, north of FAMU Towers — will bring FAMU’s on-campus bed count up to more than 3,000 beds.

Architectural drawing of Florida A&M University's new 700-bed housing project set to open in fall 2025.

In addition, 193 parking spaces will be associated with the new residential hall when it is complete.

While the new building will have a similar structure compared to FAMU Towers, the federal loan being used to fund it is $27.5 million less than the $125 million HBCU Capital Program loan that financed the Towers in 2018 before its completion in 2020.

Construction work on the 700-bed housing project is scheduled to start in March, and the residence hall is slated to be complete in July 2025.

