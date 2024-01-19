FAMU names two inaugural provost professors with goal of impacting Tallahassee community

Florida A&M University is taking on a new approach to strengthen its university-community partnerships.

Provost Professor for Community Outreach, Engagement and Research is now a title at FAMU, and two faculty members were recently named to the inaugural position by FAMU’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Allyson Watson, effective immediately.

The chosen faculty members — associate professor of history and African American Studies Reginald Ellis and Associate Professor in the School of Allied Health Sciences Gail Randolph — will each serve a two-year term in the role as they act as chief liaisons to Watson to develop and implement ways of addressing important needs in the Tallahassee region.

“While the heart of academia beats within the walls of our institution, the true pulse of knowledge thrives when we embrace the world beyond,” Watson said in a prepared statement.

“As provost professors, Dr. Ellis and Dr. Randolph will serve as connectors and conduits for collaborative relationships that ignite the spark of curiosity, foster meaningful learning experiences and elevate research that enriches the lives of local citizens and the communities we are privileged to serve,” she added.

Allyson Watson is FAMU's provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Watson named the professors to the new position following an internal search that began in the fall, with the roles only being open to tenured and full professors.

As Ellis and Randolph will be working with university leaders on programs and projects that impact the community, the efforts go toward supporting FAMU’s “Boldly Striking” 2022-27 Strategic Plan.

Through collaborations with community partners, the provost professors will work to improve and transform conditions for agencies and organizations which may include schools, districts, state agencies, health providers, libraries, youth program providers and other non-academic institutions outside of the university, according to Watson.

During the inaugural year, proposed projects will be centered around social science research and health disparities, and the provost professors will be conducting a needs assessment with community stakeholders who address those areas.

“I’m honored to serve as an inaugural provost professor of Community Outreach, Engagement and Research,” Ellis, who has been working at FAMU for 15 years, said in a university release. “I see my role as enhancing our faculty researchers’ partnerships with both internal and external stakeholders while building new local, regional, national and international partnerships for all of our researchers.”

FAMU Associate Professor of history and African American Studies Reginald Ellis.

In spite of the additional title and responsibilities, Ellis and Randolph’s salaries remain the same.

But at the same time, the two faculty members will have a “denoted faculty excellence supplement” — which will cover travel costs — to carry out research through papers, conference presentations, data support and more while they hold the new title, according to Watson.

“This endeavor presents a unique opportunity to extend my passion for helping others beyond the classroom toward making a significant impact in changing lives within our local community,” Randolph, a full-time faculty member at FAMU since 2015, said in the release. “I look forward to forging collaborative research partnerships with community partners that will help to develop sustainable solutions for our most pressing needs and shared concerns.”

FAMU Associate Professor in the School of Allied Health Sciences Gail Randolph.

Although the inaugural title at FAMU starts off with two openings, the university hopes to have newly identified provost professors designated in each of its 12 colleges and schools in the future.

Contact Tarah Jean at tjean@tallahassee.com or follow her on X: @tarahjean_.

