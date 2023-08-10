FAMU official was violently attacked by acquaintance a month before he was stabbed to death

The Florida A&M University administrator who was found stabbed to death Aug. 1 had been attacked a month earlier by an acquaintance who demanded money and destroyed his cellphone with a knife.

On Tuesday, a week after Andre Green's friends found the 41-year-old dead in his apartment, Tallahassee police arrested Benjamin Morgan, Jr., 30, on a charge of premediated homicide in connection with his killing.

After he didn't show up for work, Green's friends went to check on him only to find his front door ajar and smeared with blood. An assortment of knives was scattered around Green's body. The autopsy report showed he suffered 17 stab wounds to his head, face and neck along with a blunt-force head injury that likely incapacitated him.

As director of Student Union Activities & New Student Orientation, 41-year-old Green’s 17 years of serving the university left a significant mark on the HBCU campus in Tallahassee. Green was remembered by students and colleagues as a "creative genius" who went above and beyond.

According to Morgan’s arrest report, Green's friends and family told investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department that he had been attacked July 3 by “an acquaintance from the victim’s romantic past.”

Benjamin Morgan, 30, was arrested on charges of premeditated homicide and grand theft of a vehicle in connection to the murder of FAMU's director of students.

In that incident, which wasn't reported to police at the time, the acquaintance ― who is not identified by name in the police report ― demanded that Green transfer $2,000-$3,000 to him through a cellphone app.

“When the transaction was completed, the acquaintance of the victim destroyed the victim’s phone by stabbing it repeatedly, rendering it unusable,” the report says.

Police found the dismantled cellphone in Green’s apartment the day his body was found and confirmed it had been damaged by a “stabbing instrument.” Investigators also confirmed the money transfer through Green’s phone records.

TPD is investigating whether the acquaintance who attacked Green in July was in fact Morgan. Friends of Green who detailed that earlier attack to police couldn't remember the acquaintance's name but were able to recall some identifying information, according to a search warrant affidavit signed by a TPD detective.

Story continues

"They informed me that the victim said the subject was 30-40 years old, had a child approximately 8 years old, was originally from South Florida and had a mother who lives in Tallahassee," the detective wrote. "Benjamin Morgan Jr. matched all of those identifiers."

Andre Green speaks during a FAMU Royal Court Homecoming Royal Luncheon on Tuesday October 25, 2022.

The affidavit says Morgan also matched the description of a man seen running and "in panic" from the parking lot the night of July 31, hours before Green's body was found. According to the arrest report, Green's last known contact with friends or family happened earlier on the evening of July 31.

Following the attack in July, Green began taking steps to protect himself and to "fortify" his apartment, where he'd lived for 10 years. Just an hour before his death, Green bought a surveillance camera, according to the arrest report. Detectives also believe earlier that day he was looking into acquiring a gun.

The arrest report alludes to Morgan's "violent history," though it didn't provide many details.

"Numerous law enforcement contacts with Morgan indicate he has assaulted other victims in the past with a knife," the report says.

Morgan was arrested on July 18 for allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s car and taking it to South Georgia before returning it with damage, according to court records. Morgan allegedly took the car on July 2 and returned it July 3, the same day Green was first attacked.

In 2018, Morgan was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman in connection with a domestic incident. The victim reported that Morgan beat her up and threatened her with a kitchen knife. However, he was tried and acquitted.

Police match DNA at the scene to suspect

The arrest report says the suspect in Green's killing, who likely cut himself during the attack, left a trail of his own blood through the apartment complex as he fled. Blood samples taken from the scene matched Morgan. Blood drops from the complex ran north, toward an area where Green's wallet was found.

On Tuesday, Morgan was taken into custody after leaving his apartment on Woodbriar Lane, where detectives had set up surveillance.

He had a cut on one of his hands and was wearing shoes consistent with prints found leading away from Green's apartment. He made comments to investigators after he was read his Miranda rights, including allegedly saying he knew they were looking for him.

"Morgan admitted to knowing the victim and to being at his apartment the day of the murder," the report says. "Morgan would only state that they were 'friends.' When asked what happened to the victim, the only words he said were 'self-defense.'"

Morgan ended the interview after speaking briefly on the phone with his mom, the report says. He told police he wanted to speak with a lawyer before answering more questions because of a TV show about homicide cases he'd seen called "The First 48."

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU official was violently attacked a month before he was stabbed to death