FAMU Police Department’s $9,000 pay raise bumps starting salary to $60,000 for officers

Good news for campus cops: Officers at the Florida A&M University Police Department have received a $9,000 raise — bumping the starting salary for officers to $60,000.

The decision was made after FAMU’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve a contract with the police union after a closed collective bargaining session on campus Dec. 8.

“I’m really proud that we’ve made that commitment to them because we have to have a qualified, effective team to tend to the safety of this campus,” FAMU President Larry Robinson said after the board’s meeting.

FAMU President Larry Robinson.

He also referred to the recent deadly mass shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’s campus — which left three professors dead and a fourth hospitalized with life-threatening injuries — saying that the tragedy reinforced the need for a strong FAMUPD.

“We have to make sure we have a solid safety team that is committed to being here, and this salary increase will contribute to that,” Robinson said.

The agreement, signed on Oct. 27, runs through 2026 and was made with the Police Benevolent Association, the bargaining unit for FAMU uniformed police officers and sergeants, according to the university.

Robinson expressed how the salary increase will help FAMU be more competitive with Leon County, the city of Tallahassee, Florida State University and the state in general when considering the recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers.

At both the FSU Police Department and the Tallahassee Police Department, the starting salaries are $60,000.

But at Tallahassee Community College, the starting salary for campus police officers ranges between $43,598.31 to $70,024.81 based on experience and education, according to a TCC spokesperson.

In addition, the starting salary for deputy sheriffs of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office is $50,000.

“We are extremely excited about receiving the raises, and the rank-and-file are extremely pleased,” FAMU’s Interim Police Chief John Cotton said. "They’ve actually already received their raises."

FAMU Interim Police Chief John Cotton.

Cotton took on the interim role in July, according to FAMU's Vice President for Finance and Administration Rebecca Brown. The interim position comes after a leave was taken by FAMU Chief Terence Calloway, but the university does not comment on personnel matters.

Cotton hopes to see improvements in the areas of recruitment and retention following the pay raise in order to increase the number of campus officers. The current number was not shared by the university.

While there are efforts to bring in more officers, Brown says the university has adequate security for the protection of the campus community as it has also contracted with local law enforcement agencies.

City commissioners have said TPD has only 20 officers on patrol at any given time and needed an increased budget to boost their ranks.

