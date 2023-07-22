FAMU police investigating shooting at Rattler Pointe apartments; no injuries

Police are investigating after a late Friday night "shooting incident" at Florida A&M University's Rattler Pointe apartments.

The 11:45 p.m. shooting was first reported by a FAMU alert sent out by the university at 5:31 a.m. The alert stated there were no injuries and the "scene is clear."

A Tallahassee Police Department watch commander said the case was reported as a shooting incident "in which multiple gunshots were heard." He said the case is an "active criminal investigation." FAMU's police department is taking the lead in the investigation and a FAMU police department representative said no other details were available.

The student apartments at Railroad Square on Eugenia Street on the northern perimeter of the campus were acquired by the university in late 2022 to help offset a student housing crunch and expand the footprint of FAMU. They were rechristened as Rattler Pointe in April during a press conference attended by FAMU President Larry Robinson along with officials from the U.S. Department of Education, which provided funding to acquire the apartments.

The shooting is at least the 47th serious shooting to hit the capital city and county this year. So far, nine people have been killed and 46 injured, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

