FAMU President Larry Robinson announces immediate plans to restructure his leadership team

Larry Robinson is the president of Florida A&M University.

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson announced Friday that he will be restructuring his leadership team — effective immediately.

This includes the significant addition of an executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO) position, where current Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maurice Edington will step up to be second-in-command and Robinson’s right-hand man.

"This is not an indictment of anyone, but an opportunity for us to move the entire university forward," Robinson said in a prepared statement.

In an announcement sent to the university Friday, Robinson wrote that the plans will "help solidify our status as the nation’s highest ranked public HBCU and support our aspirations to be recognized as a top 100 national public university."

Robinson was previously scheduled to make an address about the restructuring plan Friday at 4 p.m. in the university’s Lawson Center during a press conference.

The event was then rescheduled to Monday due to Robinson traveling back to Tallahassee from Jacksonville, Florida, where he attended the investiture ceremony of Edward Waters University President Zachary Faison Jr.

Maurice Edington, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida A&M University

Edington’s promotion results in College of Education Dean Allyson Watson assuming the role of interim provost to replace him, which ultimately leads to the college’s Associate Dean Sarah Price moving up to be interim dean.

Edington and Watson were also away from the university as of Friday afternoon.

"The past few years have shown us what is possible when we follow our Strategic Plan and hold ourselves accountable,” Edington said in a release. "Given what’s riding on the success and long-term sustainability of our university, we owe it to current and future students to redouble our efforts. Major opportunities are ahead to advance this university.”

The restructuring comes weeks after the Board of Trustees called for heightened accountability amid a near revolt by FAMU's football team over eligibility issues and academic and financial support.

Plans about restructuring the administration team started being discussed at FAMU’s Board of Trustees August retreat in efforts to improve operational efficiency and ensure that the team’s talents are in sync with the university’s strategic goals and priorities.

Following the changes, individuals who will now be directly reporting to Edington instead of Robinson include Watson, Vice President for Student Affairs William E. Hudson Jr. And Vice President for Research Charles Weatherford.

FAMU College of Education Dean Allyson Watson poses for a portrait on Thursday, July 14, 2022 during a FAMU Research Bootcamp for women of color in Florida who are STEM scholars.

In addition to Edington who will be reporting to Robinson directly through his COO position are Chief Financial Officer Gloria Walker and recently hired Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Tiffani Dawn Sykes, among other administrative members with vice president roles.

Besides the inevitable ripple effect of shifts being made in the university’s administrative team, Shawnta Friday-Stroud — who has been serving as vice president for University Advancement & executive director of the FAMU Foundation since 2018 — will soon be stepping down to continue her role as dean of the School of Business and Industry, a role she has been serving in since 2010.

Shawnta Friday-Stroud, vice president for university advanccement and dean of the School of Business and Industry, Florida A&M University

"We have come a long way, but we must not stop in our generosity to this great institution," Friday-Stroud said in a prepared statement. "I am most thankful for my university Advancement team for their work in taking us to higher heights. I look forward to passing on the baton to my successor when the time comes.”

While a national search will take place to fill Friday-Stroud’s vice president position permanently, she will continue serving in the role.

Some other changes in the structure of FAMU's leadership team will include Kelly McMurray’s promotion from associate vice president to vice president for Strategic Planning, Analysis and Institutional Effectiveness.

Robinson will address further details about the administrative restructuring plan Monday morning at 10 a.m. on the steps of Lee Hall during a press conference, where he will discuss the reasons for the moves and how they will benefit FAMU. The event will also be livestreamed on the university's Facebook page.

