A spectator who caused a pileup of cyclists during the Tour de France is reportedly in French police custody.

The woman was reportedly arrested in Landerneau in western France, where the race’s first stage began Saturday. Authorities were confident in their efforts to locate the suspect, said Camille Miansoni, a prosecutor in Brest, where the race began.

“After the call for witnesses, which was launched in the evening, several testimonies were taken,” Miansoni said. “Obviously, you have to cross-check them, you have to check them — it takes a little time.”

TOUR DE FRANCE TO SUE WOMAN WHO CAUSED CRASH DURING FIRST STAGE

“I cannot give more elements,” Miansoni said. “We are confident.”

It was reported earlier Sunday that the woman was missing, which may have relied on a mistranslation of the French-language news story.

Police sought the woman, who could be German, after she obstructed the raceway with a cardboard sign that read, “Allez Opi-Omi,” first causing cyclist Tony Martin to crash. Other cycles began to pile up as a result, injuring some riders.

Authorities announced an investigation into the crash for "involuntary injuries with disability not exceeding three months by manifestly deliberate violation of an obligation of safety or caution," and they began calling witnesses.

The Tour de France also announced that it would seek legal action against the fan.

“We are suing this woman who behaved so badly,” Tour de France Deputy Director Pierre-Yves Thouault said Saturday. “We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.”

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Tour de France for comment.

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Fan who caused Tour de France pileup arrested: Report