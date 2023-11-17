Fan-favorite pie returns to McDonald’s menus for the holidays. Here’s what to know

McDonald’s is ringing in the holidays with the return of a beloved dessert.

Holiday pies arrived on menus Wednesday, Nov. 15, the fast-food giant announced this week. The popular pastry rolled out in select U.S. cities and it’s unclear if there are plans to make them available nationwide.

McClatchy News reached out to McDonald’s on Nov. 17 and was awaiting a response.

Debuting in 1999, the holiday pie features “smooth custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust that’s glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles,” according to a product description. It joins McDonald’s dessert lineup, appearing alongside the classic apple pie.

McDonald’s holiday pie, made with custard in a glazed crust topped with sprinkles, is back for a limited time ahead of the holidays.

The pies are available for a limited time, but McDonald’s didn’t say for how long.

The chain’s holiday pies have amassed a devoted following over the years, cementing them as a fan-favorite menu item. Each year, customers cheerily anticipate their return ahead of the holiday season.

“I haven’t seen a holiday pie at McDonald’s for going on 2 years and my heart aches for one,” a petitioner wrote on a Change.org petition calling for the dessert’s return in 2021. “My first time trying it was when my uncle bought me one ... and they remind me of him. I need the pies back.”

Wake me up when it’s Holiday Pie season at @McDonalds — Miranda Harble (@mbharble) November 12, 2023

Can’t wait for mcdonalds holiday pies to come back…been craving one so bad — Jai (@jai_bynnn) November 15, 2023

Where is the holiday pies @McDonalds it’s time !!!!! — 4ever_Crissy (@CrissyNecole) November 16, 2023

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

Find your nearest McDonald’s here.

Taco Bell’s fan-favorite nacho fries are getting a new twist. Here’s what to know

Wendy’s fan-favorite Frosty returns in time for holidays. Here’s how to get a free one

Chick-fil-A to bring back fan-favorite milkshake, soup. Here’s when and what to know