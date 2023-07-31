Fan files police report after Cardi B hurled microphone into crowd during Las Vegas show

A woman who says she was hit by a microphone rapper Cardi B hurled into the crowd at a Las Vegas concert has filed a police report for battery, authorities say.

The singer was performing "Bodak Yellow" at Drai's Beachclub on Saturday before a raucous crowd when a fan threw a large drink on stage, videos circulating on social media show.

Cardi B appeared shocked for a moment then threw her microphone toward the fan. The microphone appeared to hit the fan and another woman and ricocheted into the air.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a woman, who was not named, reported a battery case to police one day after the concert.

The woman said “she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage” during a concert Saturday, police said in a statement.

The incident has been documented in a police report, but no arrest or citations have been issued, officials said. No further information was released.

NBC News has reached out to reps for Cardi B for comment. Drai's Las Vegas declined to comment and directed inquiries on the incident to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

In recent months, a number of high-profile artists have been hit by objects while performing.

In June, singer Bebe Rexha shared images of her bruised eye after a concertgoer threw a phone at her during a concert at Pier 17 in Manhattan. Nicolas Malvagna, the man charged in the incident, allegedly told a witness he “thought it would be funny” to hit Rexha. His attorney said he was just hoping Rexha would take photos on stage and throw the phone back.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by an object while singing “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” during a show in Idaho in June.

Harry Styles was also hit with an object during a show in Vienna in early July.

Experts have said they think fans are throwing objects in bids for attention.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com