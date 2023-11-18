Fan footage shows up-close look at major feature of elusive Tesla Cybertruck: ‘Sounds like a roller coaster’

Tesla’s Cybertruck has intrigued onlookers as it has appeared in numerous locations around the world ahead of its upcoming commercial debut. However, due to its blocky appearance and a constantly covered bed, we’ve seen very little of its actual functionality as a pickup truck — until now.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), user omg_Tesla/Rivian (@omg_tesla) shared a video of a Cybertruck in Monterey, California, shifting into pickup mode. The footage shows the cover at the back of the vehicle retracting to reveal the truck bed, and then the tailgate unlatches.

Cybertruck spotted by Bill @teslaownersSV member in Monterey with tonneau cover opening and tailgate dropping pic.twitter.com/9iwLS9SBDx — omg_Tesla/Rivian (@omg_tesla) October 29, 2023

In a reply to a comment, the user who posted the original video notes that the retracting tonneau cover “sounds like a roller coaster.”

According to Teslarati, the company still has not announced the exact specifications of the vehicle, nor has it announced the price. Although the starting price was announced as around $40,000 in 2019, outlets like Car and Driver speculate that the Cybertruck will end up costing closer to $70,000 on the low end due to the fact that the company only plans to offer dual-motor and tri-motor models that are more advanced and costly.

The single motor is expected to have a range of at least 250 miles, while the dual will have at least 300 miles of range, and the tri-motor models may go above 500 miles on a single charge, according to Car and Driver.

The Cybertruck is the latest vehicle from the company that has prioritized electrifying cars and trucks worldwide. The electrification movement, also supported by rival companies like Rivian and shifts from older auto manufacturers like General Motors, is a key step toward a greener future.

Since gas-guzzling passenger cars produce around 3.3 billion tons of carbon pollution every year (according to Statista), it’s essential to switch our means of transportation to less dangerous alternatives like EVs.

Other recent videos of the vehicle have shown off its interior as well as its acceleration capabilities.

