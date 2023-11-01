Fan runs onto field at Chase Field
A fan ran onto the field during Game 4 of the World Series at Chase Field.
The Rangers, who are without playoff star Adolis García for Game 4, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
Both players were injured in Game 3 on Monday.
Walker ran through the stop sign and Arizona's best chance to score. In the next frame, the Rangers took a lead they wouldn't surrender, going up 2-1 in the series.
