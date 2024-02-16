Fan from Wichita joins Bellevue man in tackling potential suspect at Kansas City Shooting

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab start off the show by acknowledging the tragic shooting in Kansas City and offering their condolences before transitioning into some of the breaking news around the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with DC Steve Wilks after a shaky playoff run, and Chris Jones loudly proclaimed that he is staying in Kansas City despite being a free agent. The duo discuss what went wrong for Wilks in the Bay and whether or not they expect Jones to actually return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. The duo also discuss the continuing debate around Kyle Shanahan's in-game decisions during Super Bowl LVIII and whether or not he deserves the heat he's getting. The Chiefs are the team everyone in the AFC will have to chase for the foreseeable future, so Fitz and Frank take a dive into each AFC contender's current situation and give their blueprint for how the team can compete with KC in the playoffs in the next year or two. The duo give their thoughts on the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns before finishing the show by deciding if they think each of these teams have a realistic chance of catching up by next season.