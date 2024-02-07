Fan zone planned at Carlisle United's ground

Brunton Park could be improved under plans recently submitted

Match day experiences at Carlisle United could be improved under plans to create an accessible fans' zone.

Parts of the Warwick Road stand at Brunton Park could be demolished to make way for the new area, which would include food and drink facilities.

The development would also provide level access to a new disabled viewing area and create toilets to replace existing male-only facilities at the ground.

Club bosses have asked Cumberland Council for planning permission.

'Open trough'

If proposals are backed, a turnstile block, fencing and a disused floodlighting column would be removed to allow for new facilities.

According to a report seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the development aims to improve supporter facilities while providing a "high quality accessible spectator viewing area and associated WC provision".

The report said the only existing toilet in the stand is male only, open to the skies and consists of an "open trough running along the boundary wall in a linear space".

Plans for the improved fans' zone would see the creation of female and disabled toilets, an accessible viewing platform and a new concessions facility, if approved.

General access to the ground also would be via a new turnstile block leading to the area.

