Fanatics to Buy Topps as Trading Card Biz Zooms Ahead in New Year

Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams
·2 min read
In this article:
Fanatics has reached an agreement to acquire the Topps trading card business, according to people familiar with the plans, a move that will likely accelerate its recent push into the booming industry.

Michael Rubin’s company is buying Topps Sports & Entertainment, the business unit that includes physical cards and digital collectibles, according to the people, who were granted anonymity because the negotiations are private. The remainder of The Topps Co., including the Bazooka Candy Brands confectionary, will remain with the current owners, private equity firm Madison Dearborn and Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company, the people said.

It’s unclear how much Fanatics is paying in the deal. A representative for Fanatics declined to comment. Representatives for Topps, Tornante and Madison Dearborn didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Fanatics, the world’s largest seller of licensed sports apparel, shocked the trading card industry in August when it secured exclusive long-term trading card licenses from a handful of sports leagues and unions (including rights to MLB and MLBPA currently held by Topps). The news reshuffled the entire industry, which saw renewed interest during the pandemic, and scuttled a SPAC acquisition of Topps that valued the company at $1.6 billion.

Founded in 1938, Topps currently has those baseball rights, plus a number of other card agreements, including deals with F1, UEFA, the Bundesliga and Disney (Eisner’s former company). It’s unclear if Fanatics intends to utilize the Topps name moving forward, or if it plans to replace Topps with its own name.

Though it is yet to release a single product, Fanatics Trading Cards was valued at $10.4 billion in a funding round last year. Fanatics owns about 80% of the company, with investors that include private equity giant Silver Lake, talent agency Endeavor and VC firm Insight Partners. The NBA, NBPA, MLB, MLBPA and NFLPA, all of which have trading card deals with Fanatics that kick in in the next few years, will also be equity holders in the trading card venture, according to people familiar with the plans.

Trading cards are just one piece of Fanatics’ goal to create a sports e-commerce empire. In addition to the core apparel business, the company is planning a sports betting vertical, and last year launched an NFT company alongside Michael Novogratz and Gary Vaynerchuk.

Topps was originally planning to go public in a $1.6 billion deal with Mudrick II, a SPAC led by value investor Jason Mudrick. That deal fell apart in August after news broke about the Fanatics licenses. Eisner was set to control the public company following the agreement and was on track for a $600 million payday in cash and stock.

