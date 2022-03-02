Fanatics nets $27 billion valuation in latest round of funding

Data: Axios reporting; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fanatics has raised $1.5 billion in a new round of funding that now values the company at $27 billion, Axios has confirmed. The investment was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Fanatics' valuation is the proverbial hockey stick, up more than four times in the past 18 months.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

In August 2020, the company was valued at $6.2 billion. A year later, its August 2021 funding valued the digital sports platform at $18 billion.

Investors in this round include BlackRock, Fidelity and MSD Capital.

This has only increased speculation about a potential IPO.

The big picture: The company, which was founded in 2011, has been gobbling up the sports memorabilia market lately but is looking to expand beyond its core business of merchandise and memorabilia.

Last June, Fanatics launched an NFT business called Candy Digital, which was valued at $1.5 billion in October.

In January, the company bought the trading cards and collectibles business of Topps for around $500 million.

Just last week, Fanatics, along with Jay-Z and other celebrities, purchased iconic throwback retailer Mitchell & Ness in a deal that valued it at $250 million.

Recent hires include former FanDuel CEO Matt King, who is leading Fanatics' sports betting and iGaming division.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free