Fancyarn Launches Diversified and High Quality Wooden Furniture

SHANGHAI, China - (NewMediaWire) - October 26, 2022 - Fancyarn presents a variety of styles of wooden furniture, including modern Nordic, new Chinese, Japanese and other styles, suitable for use in an impressively large range of spaces, both in offices and homes. There are several Fancyarn products worth paying attention to.



Fancyarn Computer Desk is made of FAS-approved cherry wood, and it is totally free of any formaldehyde. Its four stable legs provide a steady surface for comfortable use, and enable it to bear heavy loads. The anti-slip pads on the legs enable the desk to keep firm. The desk has a simple but practical design that exudes a mid-century modern feel to the room. It is equipped with two drawers, suitable for storage of the owner's items. It is available in two sizes for convenience. The desk is impressively easy to assemble, as this can take only ten minutes.

Fancyarn Side Table, Pure Oak Round Coffee End Table is made of pure FAS-standard oak wood, which creates an attractive product texture. The tripod design makes it super stable and capable of bearing heavy weights. It is simple to assemble, since it only has four parts. Its soft-line design makes it very aesthetically pleasing. It preserved the original grain texture of the wood, making every side table absolutely unique in shape design, and minimalist style.

Fancyarn Natural Oak Wood End Table with Tempered Glass is made up purely of oak wood and gray tempered glass giving it a distinct look. Its 15.9 x 19.7 size makes it suitable for showcasing decor pieces. The table is light, compact and portable, hence delivered as a unit, relieving the owner of the worries of installation. Its distinct wood grain makes it compatible with various decoration pieces. Great in spaces large and small, this end table with wood material elevates modern style with traditional design.

Fancyarn Coffee Table, Modern Coffee Table with Storage is purely made of 100% certified oak wood. The table's surface top is made up of a single complete piece of oak wood. When touching this coffee table, people can feel the softness and smoothness from solid wood. It is very steady and stable, suitable for various day to day activities. And it is super simple to install as all one needs to do is screw the legs to the table. There are two drawers suitable for storing small items. It's simple and elegant design makes it very aesthetically pleasing.

All in all, the furniture designed by Fancyarn does not aim at low price, but the cost and cost-effectiveness must be run through from beginning to end, and the cost factor is placed in an important position. Maintain the original intention of "making healthier, better-looking and more intimate furniture", and convey the brand's belief and sense of authenticity to consumers.

About Fancyarn

Fancyarn is a globally acclaimed manufacturer of furniture that has been in operation since 2009, which has come second in China's pure wood category for ten consecutive years. Its name represents Fancy Art Remained Natural, always trying to give best efforts in the production of furniture. Offline stores nationwide have exceeded 300+, selling 2000+ furniture styles. 100% Natural solid wood is the most significant difference between Fancyarn and other brands. Fancyarn pursues harmony between humans and nature, and uses 100% natural solid wood, safe, and alive with the innate feeling of solid wood furniture.

