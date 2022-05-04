Fane Lozman wins again over Riviera Beach, this time prevailing in 'stupidest case ever'

WEST PALM BEACH — Two-time U.S. Supreme Court winner Fane Lozman scored another court victory on Tuesday when he beat a charge of criminal mischief after Riviera Beach police accused him of kicking a neighbor’s fence.

“It was the stupidest case ever,” Lozman said after he was acquitted of the charge that carries a maximum year-long jail sentence and $1,000 fine.

While Palm Beach County Court Judge Ashley Zuckerman didn’t use the same words, she was also unimpressed with the case two state prosecutors presented.

After six jurors listened to roughly three hours of testimony, she took the unusual step of granting Lozman’s motion for acquittal, ruling that the state hadn’t proven its case. Before Lozman called a single witness, she thanked the jurors for their service and sent them home.

Fane Lozman, seen here in July 2016, owns about 51 acres of submerged land along Singer Island. A Riviera Beach official with whom he has long jousted, has a dock that runs across Lozman's underwater property. He said Lozman damaged his fence. A judge dismissed the case without ever sending it to the jury.

Longtime foe's dock crosses Fane Lozman's submerged land

The aborted trial is the latest skirmish in the long-running battle between the self-made millionaire and Riviera Beach officials.

While Lozman railed at State Attorney Dave Aronberg for pursuing the case, the former U.S. Marine and self-styled corruption fighter also saved some venom for the former city official who owns the fence in question.

Davender Kant, who stepped down as the city’s development services director 20 years ago and lives on Singer Island, called police in February 2021 to report the so-called crime.

Since Lozman bought roughly 51 acres of mostly submerged land in the Intracoastal Waterway in 2019, he and Kant have traded barbs and lawsuits. The dock that Kant built nearly 30 years ago passes over Lozman’s land.

Fane Lozman owns 51 submerged acres along the west shore of Singer Island. His land, marked here in red on an image taken from the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser's Office website, is among several underwater parcels in the Intracoastal Waterway.

In a civil suit that is still pending in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, Kant claims the dock is his, while Lozman insists that because it is on his land he is the rightful owner.

While the jury on Tuesday heard snippets about the suit, the focus was on whether Lozman kicked the fence, damaging the gate, and how much damage was caused.

Assistant State Attorney William McMillin showed the jury a photo a friend of Kant’s snapped of Lozman on the dock. It was taken just before Lozman kicked the gate, he said.

When asked about the impact of the alleged kick, Kant said the gate doesn’t work as well as it did when he and his son first built it.

“You have to lift it a little bit,” Kant testified. Later, when McMillin pressed him for details, he added: “I do have to jiggle it a little bit.”

Both McMillin and Kant declined comment on Zuckerman’s decision to throw out the case against Lozman. Kant cited the ongoing litigation in civil court.

Lozman says criminal complaint filed to give opponent leverage in civil lawsuit

Lozman insisted that Kant convinced police to charge him with criminal mischief and two counts of trespassing in hopes of gaining leverage in the civil case. Prosecutors dropped the two counts of trespassing before the trial began.

However, Lozman aimed most of his vitriol at Aronberg, blasting him for pressuring the young prosecutors to pursue the case.

He claimed it was part of a long-running feud that has simmered since he publicly criticized Aronberg for various decisions, including charging a former Riviera Beach building official with working without a license. The charge was ultimately dismissed.

“This is harassment by State Attorney Aronberg,” Lozman said outside the courtroom.

Aronberg didn’t respond to a request for comment about Lozman’s claims or why the case was taken to trial.

Still, Lozman said, he was pleased with the result. His winning streak, which includes convincing the nation's highest court that Riviera Beach illegally seized and destroyed his floating home and years later convincing justices that city officials illegally retaliated against him by having him arrested, continues.

Zuckerman’s decision was “amazing," he said. "It just shows how f***ed up the state’s case was,”

