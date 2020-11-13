    Advertisement

    Fang Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

    BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang" or the "Company"), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

    Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

    • Total revenues were $56.7 million, a decrease of 16.1% from $67.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

    • Operating income from continuing operations was $17.7 million, a decrease of 33.7% from $26.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

    • Net income was $10.9 million, an increase of 1,393.3% from $0.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

    Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

    Revenues

    Fang reported total revenues of $56.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 16.1% from $67.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in revenues from listing services.   

    • Revenue from marketing services was $30.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, which remained relatively stable with $30.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

    • Revenue from listing services was $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 48.2% from $19.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in the number of paying customer.

    • Revenue from leads generation services was $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 8.2% from $14.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

    • Revenue from financial services was $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 9.0% from $1.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to an increase in average loan receivable balances.

    Cost of Revenue

    Cost of revenue was $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 11.0% from $5.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to optimization in cost structure.

    Operating Expenses

    Operating expenses were $35.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.9% from 36.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in staff related costs.

    • Selling expenses were $15.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, which remained relatively stable with $14.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

    • General and administrative expenses were $20.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 7.8% from $21.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in staff related costs.

    Operating Income from Continuing Operations

    Operating income from continuing operations was $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 33.7% from $26.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in total revenue.

    Change in Fair Value of Securities

    Change in fair value of securities for the third quarter of 2020 was a gain of $19.4 million, compared to a loss of $26.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the fluctuation in market price of investments in equity securities.

    Income Tax Expenses

    Income tax expenses were $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to income tax benefits of $0.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the effect of change in fair value of equity securities.

    Net Income

    Net income was $10.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1,393.3% from net income of $0.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

    Business Outlook

    Based on current operations and market conditions, Fang's management predicts a positive net income for the year of 2020, which represents management's current and preliminary view and is subject to change.

    Conference Call Information

    Fang's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:00 AM U.S. EST (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

    International Toll:

    +65 67135600

    Toll-Free/Local Toll:


    United States

    +1 877-440-9253 / +1 631-460-7472

    Hong Kong

    +852 800-906-603 / +852 3018-6773

    Mainland China

    +86 800-870-0075 / +86 400-120-0948

    Direct Event Passcode

    1383200#

    Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode (1383200#) and unique registrant ID. Get prompted 10 min prior to the start of the conference. Enter the Direct Event Passcode above (1383200#), and your unique Registrant ID, followed by the pound or hash (#) sign to get into the call.

    Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2585897

    A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 10:00 AM ET on November 13, 2020 through 7:59 AM ET November 21, 2020. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

    International Toll:

    +61 2-8199-0299

    Toll-Free/Local Toll:


    United States

    +1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697

    Hong Kong

    +852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780

    Mainland China

    +86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0206

    Conference ID:

    2585897

    A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Fang's website at http://ir.fang.com.

    About Fang

    Fang operates a leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides primarily marketing, listing, leads generation and financial services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains approximately 74 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering 665 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.

    Safe Harbor Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

    These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "is expected to," "anticipates," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "are likely to," "estimates," "may," "should" and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding Fang's future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Fang's control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the impact of Fang's business development strategies, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of current and future government policies affecting China's real estate market. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Fang's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fang does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

     



    Fang Holdings Limited

    Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)


    ASSETS

    September 30,

    December 31,




    2020

    2019


    Current assets:





    Cash and cash equivalents

    111,848

    105,282



    Restricted cash, current

    229,168

    219,096



    Short-term investments

    253,135

    194,720



    Accounts receivable, net

    98,999

    66,379



    Funds receivable

    4,514

    8,372



    Prepayment and other current assets

    32,494

    31,509



    Commitment deposits

    193

    188



    Loans receivable, current

    73,899

    60,490



    Amounts due from related parties

    744

    644


    Total current assets 

    804,994

    686,680


    Non-current assets:





    Property and equipment, net

    693,219

    695,457



    Deferred tax assets

    3,145

    6,570



    Deposits for non-current assets

    499

    618



    Restricted cash, non-current portion

    44,086

    42,452



    Long-term investments

    246,462

    341,946



    Other non-current assets

    38,496

    39,179


    Total non-current assets

    1,025,907

    1,126,222


    Total assets

    1,830,901

    1,812,902







    LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




    Current liabilities:





    Short-term loans

    300,301

    264,624



    Short-term bond payable

    106,209

    102,779



    Deferred revenue

    132,895

    134,143



    Accrued expenses and other liabilities

    112,971

    120,244



    Customers' refundable fees

    3,915

    4,981



    Income tax payable

    14,733

    4,207



    Amounts due to related parties

    12,472

    9,227


    Total current liabilities

    683,496

    640,205


    Non-current liabilities:





    Long-term loans

    150,299

    184,158



    Convertible senior notes

    168,452

    168,929



    Deferred tax liabilities

    95,985

    90,723



    Other non-current liabilities

    114,049

    138,435


    Total non-current liabilities

    528,785

    582,245


    Total Liabilities  

    1,212,281

    1,222,450







    Equity:





    Class A ordinary shares, par value Hong Kong Dollar ("HK$") 1 per share,
    600,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, issued
    shares as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020: 71,775,686 and   

    71,775,686; outstanding shares as of December 31, 2019 and September
    30, 2020: 65,403,527 and 65,715,527

    9,244

    9,244



    Class B ordinary shares, par value HK$1 per share, 600,000,000 shares
    authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, and 24,336,650 shares
    and 24,336,650 shares issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2019
    and September 30, 2020, respectively

    3,124

    3,124



    Treasury stock

    (117,183)

    (123,216)



    Additional paid-in capital

    540,049

    528,620



    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

    (75,247)

    (98,371)



    Retained earnings

    257,939

    270,358


    Total Fang Holdings Limited shareholders' equity

    617,926

    589,759



    Non controlling interests

    694

    693


    Total equity

    618,620

    590,452


    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

    1,830,901

    1,812,902


     

     

     

    Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income[i]

    (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)





    Three months ended




    September 30,

    September 30,




    2020

    2019






    Revenues:





    Marketing services


    30,273

    29,993


    Listing services


    10,061

    19,438


    Leads generation services


    12,948

    14,099


    Financial services


    1,864

    1,710


    Value-added services


    1,382

    1,514


    E-commerce services


    149

    796

    Total revenues


    56,677

    67,550






    Cost of revenues:





    Cost of services


    (5,066)

    (5,694)

    Total cost of revenues


    (5,066)

    (5,694)






    Gross profit


    51,611

    61,856






    Operating expenses and income:





    Selling expenses


    (15,077)

    (14,822)


    General and administrative expenses


    (20,005)

    (21,688)


    Other income


    1,191

    1,385






    Operating income


    17,720

    26,731


    Foreign exchange (loss)/income


    (5,138)

    832


    Interest income


    3,192

    1,562


    Interest expense


    (5,527)

    (5,185)


    Investment income


    460

    2,068


    Realized gain on sale of available-for-sale
    securities


    -

    711


    Change in fair value of securities


    19,393

    (26,148)


    Government grants


    72

    44

    Income before income taxes and noncontrolling
    interests


     

    30,172

     

    615

    Income tax expense





    Income tax (expense)/benefit


    (19,241)

    117

    Net income


    10,931

    732


    Net income attributable to noncontrolling
    interests


    -

    -

    Net income attributable to Fang Holdings Limited
    shareholders


     

    10,931

     

    732

    Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:




    Basic


    0.12

    0.01


    Diluted


    0.12

    0.01















    [i] On June 19, 2020, a ratio change that had the same effect as a 1-for-10 reverse ADS split took effect, and
    as a result, one ADS currently represents ten Class A ordinary shares.

     

