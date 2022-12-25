Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022

Operator: Thank you for standing by for Fanhua's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent background noise. After the management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please follow the instructions given at that time if you would like to ask a question. For your information, this conference call is now being broadcasted live over the Internet. The webcast replay will be available within three hours after the conference is finished. Please visit Fanhua's IR Web site at ir.fanhuaholdings.com under the Events & Webcasts section. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Ms. Oasis Qiu, Fanhua's Investor Relations Manager.

Oasis Qiu: Good morning. Welcome to our third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. The earnings results were released earlier today and are available on our IR Web site as well as on Newswire. Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include but not limited to those outlined in our filings with the SEC, including our registration statement on Form 20-F.

We do not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under applicable law. Joining us today are our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Yinan Hu; Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Peng Ge; and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Lichong Liu. Mr. Hu will provide a review of our financial and operational highlights in the third quarter of 2022. There will be a Q&A session after the prepared remarks. Now, I will turn the call over to Mr. Hu.

Yinan Hu: Good morning and good evening. Thank you for joining today's conference call. In the third quarter of 2022, challenges and opportunities coexist. On the one hand with multiple factors such as the macroeconomic uncertainties, restrained consumption, resurgences of COVID-19 cases and the regulatory requirements of nationwide double recording at play, the gross written premiums of China's life insurance industry merely recorded a low single digital growth of 1.3% year-over-year, representing a sharp decline in the growth rate compared with the second quarter of 2022. The decline in the number of insurance sales agents in the industry also continued, with substantial declines in sales force numbers reported by many large insurers.

On the other hand, we are encouraged to see a steady growth momentum among insurance intermediaries as a whole, driven by significant growth in agent productivity, despite an overall decline in sales force. In addition, more and more insurers are engaging intermediary channels and showing a more open attitude towards the mode of cooperation with independent insurance intermediaries suggesting greater development opportunities awaiting intermediaries like us. Despite challenging external environment, Fanhua showed resilience with steady business growth during the third quarter of 2022. Our life insurance premiums grew by 6.2% year-over-year to RMB2.8 billion, of which regular life insurance first-year premiums reached RMB529.7 million, up by 9.1% year-over-year.

Even with the continued investments in technology and training, our operating income beat expectation to achieve RMB32.2 million representing a growth of 14.2% year-over-year. The quality of our sales force continued to improve during the quarter. While total number of performing agents declined in accordance with our plan, the per capita productivity of performing agents grew by nearly 20% year-over-year. The contribution from high performing agents increased even further with the number of 100,000 premium agents growing by 46% year-over-year, contributing 48% of our total first-year premiums in the quarter, up from 39% for the corresponding period in 2021. Addressing the needs for high-quality senior care, wealth management and inheritance solutions by Chinese mass affluent and high-net-worth families, Fanhua has continued focus on magnifying our infrastructure platforms capability to empower agents to better serve clients.

Fanhua has implemented the insurance-as-a-service model by pooling quality trust and health care service resources in the market on top of a wide spectrum of insurance products to match customers' evolving needs throughout their lifecycle and support agents to provide whole life services for their customers. For trust services, as of the end of third quarter of 2022, Fanhua facilitated setting up nearly 150 trust accounts with over RMB1.7 billion in trusted assets, covering over 270 new insurance policies contributing RMB85 million of total insurance premiums. In the third quarter alone, Fanhua facilitated setting up nearly 60 trust accounts with RMB510 million in trusted assets contributing RMB27 million in insurance premiums. For health care services in the third quarter of 2022, Fanhua continued to increase its efforts to expand health care service resources, covering customers' entire life journey, including introducing high-quality life care service resources in the industry.

We have also set up 14 health care service experience centers across the country to showcase the health management and elderly care community resources linked by Fanhua across the country to improve customer experience and facilitate business conversion. Leveraging on the trust and health care service resources in Fanhua's insurance policy custody technology, we've established the FFF representing Family Office Consultants, Fanhua Retirement Planning and Family Policy Custodian training and certification system to help agents improve professional skills in a tiered approach. This is based on the RRR representing Accounts Responsibility, Solution Responsibility and Fulfillment Responsibility marketing model and service scenario marketing. We also established a closed loop of services from training to customer engagement activities, service resource facilitation, solution design and final transaction to support agents to engage with their customers and drive conversion more easily.

Up to now, Fanhua has carried out nearly 200 FOC and FRP training and certification programs nationwide, with a cumulative total of more than 13,000 certified trainees who have become the major force to assist customers in setting up trust accounts and selling whole life and energy insurance products. In the third quarter of 2022, FOC and FRP certified trainees contributed about 66% of Fanhua's first-year life insurance premiums, and the per capita productivity was much higher than that of non-trainees. Building on the success of the FRP training programs in third quarter, we have accelerated our training with an additional 3,000 trainees completing our training course in October. By the end of the third quarter of 2022, Fanhua has largely finished the construction of its IT infrastructure to support digital operations.

We continue rolling out various frontline digital tools for wider adoption among sales agents across the country and continuously optimizing the functionality and user experience. Specifically, our insurance policy custody system version 2.0 and insurance service workstation, our proprietary customer engagement platform, were both rolled out in larger scale during the third quarter. Currently, we operate a full suite of digital tools to provide all the support that agents need to manage their book of business online from customer engagement, transaction, customer services to personal professional growth, enabling significant efficiency improvements. For the fourth quarter of 2022 in view of the ongoing resurgences of COVID-19 cases across the country, the growth prospect of Chinese insurance industry remains challenging.

Against this backdrop, Fanhua will continue with our established development strategy in the fourth quarter to empower agents and create value for customers. The management expects our operating income to be no less than RMB30 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This concludes my presentation, and now the floor will be open for your questions.

