Fanhua Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc., (Nasdaq: FANH), (the “Company” or “Fanhua”), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 20201.
Financial Highlights for the Third quarter of 2020:
(In thousands, except per ADS)
2019Q3
2020Q3
2020Q3
Change %
Total net revenues
823,351
812,003
119,595
(1.4)
Operating income
151,447
73,326
10,800
(51.6)
Non-GAAP operating income2
111,623
72,736
10,713
(34.8)
Net income attributable to
168,332
75,322
11,094
(55.3)
Non-GAAP net income
128,508
74,732
11,007
(41.8)
Diluted net income per ADS
3.12
1.40
0.21
(55.1)
Non-GAAP diluted net income
2.38
1.39
0.20
(41.6)
Cash, cash equivalents and short-
1,760,966
1,700,472
250,453
(3.4)
Commenting on the third quarter results, Mr. Chunlin Wang, chairman and chief executive officer said, “In the third quarter of 2020, our life insurance gross written premiums achieved RMB2.4 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 15.5%, outpacing the industry growth rate of 9.2%. During the same period, first year premiums reached RMB582.7 million and annualized premiums equivalent5 were RMB333.5 million while renewal premiums exceeded RMB1.8 billion. The decline in new policies written is mainly attributable to the ongoing impact from the pandemic, the industry-wide downward pressure and slower recruitment in new agents, which partially offset the increase in renewal premiums.
“In recent years, we’ve seen a gradual transformation in the Chinese insurance industry, catalyzed by the sweeping impact of digital technology, a trend that has been further accelerated by the pandemic. In order to lead Fanhua into the post Covid-19 era, we have adopted a strategy of ‘a professional sales force, digital capability and open platform’. We believe that this strategy will enable Fanhua to strengthen its position as a market leader in the professional intermediary industry. The Company plans to upgrade its sales organization by selecting and developing high-caliber, productive and professional insurance advisor teams in economically developed cities in China. We also intend to build an integrated digital platform utilizing artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing, enabling us to optimize the use of data to provide the most appropriate products for existing and potential customers and increase agent productivity. Finally, we will build an open platform to facilitate a closer cooperation with various third parties who can monetize their existing customer resources and to strengthen our value proposition to the market.
“While the immediate future remains challenging for the industry, we anticipate year-on-year growth in the first quarter next year and significant incremental contribution from the strategy to our results in the second half of 2021. We are confident in our ability to retain the Company’s position as a leader in the professional insurance intermediary sector over the long run.”
Financial Results for the Third quarter of 2020
Total net revenues were RMB812.0 million (US$119.6 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 1.4% from RMB823.4 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Net revenues for the life insurance business were RMB652.4 million (US$96.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 6.3% from RMB696.0 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the 13.6% year-over-year decline in first year commission from RMB502.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 to RMB433.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, offset by 12.8% year-over-year growth in renewal commissions from RMB193.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 to RMB218.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of the accumulation of renewal business and high persistency ratio. Revenues generated from our life insurance business accounted for 80.3% of our total net revenues in the third quarter of 2020.
Net revenues for the P&C insurance business were RMB39.2 million (US$5.8 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 20.2% from RMB32.6 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Revenues for the P&C insurance business, mainly derived from commissions generated from Baowang (www.baoxian.com), increased primarily due to a higher proportion of higher-commission insurance products. Revenues generated from the P&C insurance business accounted for 4.8% of our total net revenues in the third quarter of 2020.
Net revenues for the claims adjusting business were RMB120.4 million (US$17.7 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 27.0% from RMB94.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The increase was mainly due to growth in our medical insurance-related claims adjusting business. Revenues generated from the claims adjusting business accounted for 14.9% of our total net revenues in the third quarter of 2020.
Total operating costs and expenses were RMB738.7 million (US$108.8 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 9.9% from RMB671.9 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Commission costs were RMB541.4 million (US$79.7 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 2.0% from RMB530.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Costs of the life insurance business were RMB447.6 million (US$65.9 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 0.3% from RMBB449.0 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The decrease reflects lower first year premiums. Costs incurred by the life insurance business accounted for 82.7% of our total commission costs in the third quarter of 2020.
Costs of the P&C insurance business were RMB24.9 million (US$3.7 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 10.2% from RMB22.6 million for the corresponding period in 2019, in line with our increased revenue and favorable product mix. The costs of the P&C insurance business mainly represent commission costs we incurred for operating Baowang (www.baoxian.com). Costs incurred by the P&C insurance business accounted for 4.6% of our total commission costs in the third quarter of 2020.
Costs of claims adjusting business were RMB68.9 million (US$10.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 16.6% from RMB59.1 million for the corresponding period in 2019, corresponding to the increase in the medical insurance-related claims adjusting business. Costs incurred by the claims adjusting business accounted for 12.7% of our total commission costs in the third quarter of 2020.
Selling expenses were RMB78.5 million (US$11.6 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 99.7% from RMB39.3 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Excluding the benefit of a fair value adjustment of RMB28.4 million which reflected the lower share-based compensation expenses related to the Company’s 521 Plan in the third quarter of 2019, adjusted selling expenses which excluded share-based compensation expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 16.4% from RMB67.7 million for the corresponding period of 2019 to RMB78.9 million (US$11.6 million) due to increased sales events related to our claims adjusting segment.
General and administrative expenses were RMB118.9 million (US$17.5 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 16.8% from RMB101.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Excluding the benefit of a fair value adjustment of RMB11.4 million which reflected the lower share-based compensation expenses related to the Company’s 521 Plan in the third quarter of 2019, adjusted general and administrative expenses which excluded share-based compensation expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 5.1% from RMB113.2 million in the corresponding period in 2019 to RMB119.0 million (US$17.5 million) due to an increase in operating lease expenses.
As a result of the preceding factors, we had an operating income of RMB73.3 million (US$10.8 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 51.6% from RMB151.4 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Non-GAAP operating income2, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB72.7 million (US$10.7 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 34.8% from RMB111.6 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Operating margin was 9.0% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 18.4% for the corresponding period in 2019.
Non-GAAP operating margin6 was 9.0% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 13.6% for the corresponding period in 2019.
Investment income was RMB12.9 million (US$1.9 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 23.2% from RMB16.8 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The investment income in the third quarter of 2020 consisted of yields from short-term investments in financial products. Our investment income fluctuates from quarter to quarter because investment income is recognized when investments matured or disposed.
Interest income was RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 433.3% from RMB0.6 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Income tax expense was RMB21.3 million (US$3.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 29.5% from RMB30.2 million for the corresponding period in 2019. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 22.9% compared with 18.0% for the corresponding period in 2019.
Share of income of affiliates was RMB9.3 million (US$1.4 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 71.5% from RMB32.6 million for the corresponding period in 2019, mainly attributable to the decrease in income from CNFinance Holdings Limited.
Net income was RMB80.8 million (US$11.9 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 52.5% from RMB170.2 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB75.3 million (US$11.1 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 55.3% from RMB168.3 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders3 was RMB74.7 million (US$11.0 million) for the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 41.8% from RMB128.5 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
Net margin was 9.3% for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to 20.4% for the corresponding period in 2019.
Non-GAAP net margin7 was 9.2% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 15.6% for the corresponding period in 2019.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB1.40 (US$0.21) and RMB1.40 (US$0.21) for the third quarter of 2020, respectively, representing decreases of 55.1% and 55.1% from RMB3.12 and RMB3.12 for the corresponding period in 2019.
Non-GAAP basic8 and diluted net income per ADS4 were RMB1.39 (US$0.20) and RMB1.39 (US$0.20) for the third quarter of 2020, respectively, representing decreases of 41.8% and 41.6% from RMB2.39 and RMB2.38 for the corresponding period in 2019.
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had RMB1,700.5 million (US$250.5 million) in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
Key Operational Metrics for Fanhua’s Online Initiatives in the Third Quarter of 2020:
Lan Zhanggui - Our one-stop insurance service platform:
The number of active users of Lan Zhanggui9 was 45,635 in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 50,248 in the corresponding period of 2019. The number of active users of Lan Zhanggui who have sold at least one life insurance policy was 27,908 in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 42,051 in the corresponding period of 2019;
Insurance premiums generated through Lan Zhanggui were RMB693.2 million (US$102.1 million) in the third quarter of 2020, among which life insurance premiums was RMB552.3 million (US$81.3 million) and non-life insurance premiums were RMB140.9 million (US$20.8 million), respectively, as compared to RMB684.4 million total insurance premiums generated through Lan Zhanggui which included RMB665.8 million life insurance premiums and RMB18.6 million non-life insurance premiums in the corresponding period of 2019.
eHuzhu - Our online mutual aid platform:
The number of paying members was 3.0 million as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 3.4 million as of September 30, 2019.
Baowang (www.baoxian.com) - Our direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) online insurance platform for Accident & Short Term Health insurance(“A&H”), travel and homeowner insurance:
The number of active customer accounts10 was 93,374 in the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 41.0% from 158,275 in the corresponding period of 2019;
Insurance premiums generated on Baoxian.com was RMB81.7 million (US$12.0 million) in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to RMB86.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Recent Developments
Given the impact of Covid-19 and the recent evolving dynamics of the insurance industry, the Company estimated that it is not probable that the participants can achieve the performance condition of the 521 Plan for 2020. Accordingly, the Company plans to terminate the 521 Plan. This will include returning the subscribed shares by the Participants to the Company, refunding the share rights deposits amounting RMB260.3 million received by the Company back to the Participants, and terminating the Participants' obligation to repay the Company the non-recourse loan principal and interest by the end of 2020. The returned shares will be cancelled subsequently.
On October 16, 2020, Fanhua Insurance Sales Service Group Company Limited was awarded the "Value Star of Insurance Intermediary Brand of the Year 2020" by Insurance Today, a prestigious online insurance trade media. The award was selected by a panel of experts and online and offline media, aiming at researching the industry from various dimensions of insurance companies, insurance intermediaries, insurance products and services and third-party technology support.
As of September 30, 2020, Fanhua had 424,510 sales agents and 1,615 professional claims adjusters, compared with 658,145 sales agents and 1,319 claims adjusters as of September 30, 2019. The number of performing agents11 in the third quarter of 2020 was 95,101, including approximately 28,135 selling life insurance products, , compared with 111,486 performing agents as of September 30, 2019, including 43,470 selling life insurance products. As of September 30, 2020, Fanhua’s distribution network consisted of 764 sales outlets in 22 provinces and 121 services outlets in 31 provinces, compared with 755 sales outlets in 22 provinces and 144 service outlets in 31 provinces as of September 30, 2019.
Business Outlook
Fanhua expects its operating income to be no less than RMB50 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects Fanhua’s preliminary estimate, which is subject to change caused by various uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About Fanhua Inc.
Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals, including life and property and casualty insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.
Our online platforms include: (1) Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one platform which allows our agents to access and purchase a wide variety of insurance products, including life insurance, auto insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and standard health insurance products from multiple insurance companies on their mobile devices; (2) Baowang (www.baoxian.com), an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing short term health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and (3) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China.
As of September 30, 2020, our distribution and service network is consisted of 764 sales outlets in 22 provinces and 121 services outlets in 31 provinces.
For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results, are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract and retain productive agents, especially entrepreneurial agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China, future development of COVID-19 outbreak and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.
About Non- GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the Company’s consolidated financial results under GAAP, the Company also provides adjusted selling expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders, non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted selling expenses are defined as selling expense before share-based compensation expenses related to shares owned by sales team leaders under the Company’s 521 Plan. Adjusted general and administrative expenses are defined as general and administrative expense before share-based compensation expenses related to shares owned by employees under the Company’s 521 Plan. Non-GAAP operating income is defined as operating income before share-based compensation expenses associated with the Company’s 521 Plan. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenue. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders is defined as net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders before share-based compensation expenses associated with the Company’s 521 Plan. Non-GAAP net margin is a non-GAAP measure that is defined as Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as a percentage of net revenue. Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders before share-based compensation expenses associated with the Company’s 521 Plan divided by total weighted average number of ADS outstanding of the Company during the period. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders before share-based compensation expenses associated with the Company’s 521 Plan divided by total weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding of the Company during the period. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. One limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that such measures exclude items that were significant in the third quarter of 2019.
In light of these limitations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and other interested persons to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this release.
FANHUA INC.
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
As of September 30,
2019
202012
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
169,653
208,324
30,683
Restricted cash
95,952
94,593
13,932
Short term investments
1,612,351
1,492,148
219,770
Accounts receivable, net
682,171
527,369
77,673
Insurance premium receivables
5,067
530
78
Other receivables
61,570
155,053
22,837
Other current assets
54,987
42,584
6,272
Total current assets
2,681,751
2,520,601
371,245
Non-current assets:
Restricted bank deposit - non current
—
15,243
2,245
Property, plant, and equipment, net
40,806
36,374
5,357
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
110,191
109,932
16,191
Deferred tax assets
7,327
10,217
1,505
Investment in affiliates
363,414
364,146
53,633
Other non-current assets
46,917
45,567
6,711
Right of use assets
190,437
218,356
32,160
Total non-current assets
759,092
799,835
117,802
Total assets
3,440,843
3,320,436
489,047
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
382,882
302,605
44,569
Insurance premium payables
7,901
32,454
4,780
Other payables and accrued expenses
220,290
189,931
27,974
Accrued payroll
101,664
90,873
13,385
Income tax payable
155,251
157,211
23,155
Current operating lease liability
79,986
88,933
13,098
Total current liabilities
947,974
862,007
126,961
Non-current liabilities:
Refundable share rights deposits
266,901
260,299
38,338
Other tax liabilities
70,350
67,219
9,900
Deferred tax liabilities
7,898
21,991
3,239
Non-current operating lease liability
103,252
119,140
17,547
Total non-current liabilities
448,401
468,649
69,024
Total liabilities
1,396,375
1,330,656
195,985
Ordinary shares
9,235
9,235
1,360
Treasury stock
(1,146
)
(1,146
)
(169
)
Additional paid-in capital
393
—
—
Statutory reserves
508,739
508,739
74,929
Retained earnings
1,479,494
1,391,705
204,976
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(65,429
)
(40,262
)
(5,930
)
Total shareholders’ equity
1,931,286
1,868,271
275,166
Non-controlling interests
113,182
121,509
17,896
Total equity
2,044,468
1,989,780
293,062
Total liabilities and equity
3,440,843
3,320,436
489,047
FANHUA INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Agency
728,524
691,593
101,861
2,439,188
2,107,511
310,403
Life insurance business
695,968
652,370
96,084
2,326,746
2,006,030
295,456
P&C insurance business
32,556
39,223
5,777
112,442
101,481
14,947
Claims adjusting
94,827
120,410
17,734
254,236
308,660
45,461
Total net revenues
823,351
812,003
119,595
2,693,424
2,416,171
355,864
Operating costs and expenses:
Agency
(471,668
)
(472,512
)
(69,593
)
(1,639,456
)
(1,452,077
)
(213,867
)
Life insurance Business
(449,020
)
(447,634
)
(65,929
)
(1,564,815
)
(1,381,898
)
(203,531
)
P&C insurance Business
(22,648
)
(24,878
)
(3,664
)
(74,641
)
(70,179
)
(10,336
)
Claims adjusting
(59,102
)
(68,851
)
(10,141
)
(150,461
)
(179,917
)
(26,499
)
Total operating costs
(530,770
)
(541,363
)
(79,734
)
(1,789,917
)
(1,631,994
)
(240,366
)
Selling expenses
(39,309
)
(78,460
)
(11,556
)
(200,988
)
(209,859
)
(30,909
)
General and administrative expenses
(101,825
)
(118,854
)
(17,505
)
(347,286
)
(344,006
)
(50,667
)
Total operating costs and expenses
(671,904
)
(738,677
)
(108,795
)
(2,338,191
)
(2,185,859
)
(321,942
)
Income from operations
151,447
73,326
10,800
355,233
230,312
33,922
Other income, net:
Investment income
16,761
12,910
1,901
69,684
27,039
3,982
Interest income
620
3,196
471
2,590
11,140
1,641
Others, net
(1,028
)
3,359
494
10,866
28,747
4,234
Income from operations before
income taxes and share income of
167,800
92,791
13,666
438,373
297,238
43,779
Income tax expense
(30,241
)
(21,286
)
(3,135
)
(109,969
)
(69,910
)
(10,297
)
Share of income of affiliates
32,596
9,279
1,367
86,839
1,427
210
Net income
170,155
80,784
11,898
415,243
228,755
33,692
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,823
5,462
804
1,634
8,327
1,226
Net income attributable to the
Company’s shareholders
168,332
75,322
11,094
413,609
220,428
32,466
FANHUA INC.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income per share:
Basic
0.16
0.07
0.01
0.38
0.21
0.03
Diluted
0.16
0.07
0.01
0.38
0.21
0.03
Net income per ADS:
Basic
3.12
1.40
0.21
7.53
4.11
0.60
Diluted
3.12
1.40
0.21
7.52
4.10
0.60
Shares used in calculating net income per share:
Basic
1,077,381,239
1,073,891,784
1,073,891,784
1,098,906,389
1,073,891,784
1,073,891,784
Diluted
1,077,780,976
1,074,291,392
1,074,291,392
1,099,443,163
1,074,291,409
1,074,291,409
Net income
170,155
80,784
11,898
415,243
228,755
33,692
Other comprehensive income, net
of tax: Foreign currency
2,631
6,302
928
6,021
10,159
1,496
Share of other comprehensive
gain of affiliates
1,147
(1,553
)
(229
)
1,270
(694
)
(102
)
Unrealized net gains on
available-for-sale investments
3,964
3,917
577
3,964
15,702
2,313
Comprehensive income
177,897
89,450
13,174
426,498
253,922
37,399
Less: Comprehensive income
attributable to the
1,823
5,462
804
1,634
8,327
1,226
Comprehensive income
attributable to the Company’s
176,074
83,988
12,370
424,864
245,595
36,173
FANHUA INC.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
170,155
80,784
11,898
415,243
228,755
33,692
Adjustments to reconcile net
income to net cash generated
Investment income
(11,298
)
(8,030
)
(1,183
)
(56,655
)
(13,132
)
(1,934
)
Share of income of affiliates
(32,596
)
(9,279
)
(1,367
)
(86,839
)
(1,427
)
(210
)
Other non-cash adjustments
859
31,153
4,587
97,946
102,090
15,035
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
993
32,625
4,806
(316,084
)
(14,465
)
(2,128
)
Net cash generated from
operating activities
128,113
127,253
18,741
53,611
301,821
44,455
Purchase of short term investments
(2,780,221
)
(2,326,840
)
(342,706
)
(5,948,901
)
(6,934,962
)
(1,021,410
)
Proceeds from disposal of short term investments
2,460,289
1,827,416
269,149
5,962,606
7,078,630
1,042,570
Cash paid for loan receivables to a third party
—
—
—
—
(90,000
)
(13,256
)
Others
1,512
(3,832
)
(564
)
(7,050
)
(9,575
)
(1,410
)
Net cash (used in) generated from
investing activities
(318,420
)
(503,256
)
(74,121
)
6,655
44,093
6,494
Dividends paid
(115,078
)
(91,865
)
(13,530
)
(321,820
)
(300,695
)
(44,288
)
Repurchase of shares from open market
(154,325
)
—
—
(484,016
)
—
—
Others
(3,790
)
—
—
126,982
—
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(273,193
)
(91,865
)
(13,530
)
(678,854
)
(300,695
)
(44,288
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash,
cash equivalents and
(463,500
)
(467,868
)
(68,910
)
(618,588
)
45,219
6,661
Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at beginning
702,064
786,737
115,874
848,166
265,605
39,119
Effect of exchange rate changes
on cash and cash equivalents
13,469
(709
)
(104
)
22,455
7,336
1,080
Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at end of period
252,033
318,160
46,860
252,033
318,160
46,860
FANHUA INC.
For the Three Months Ended September 30
2019
2020
GAAP
Share-based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share-based
Non-GAAP
Change%
Net revenues
823,351
—
823,351
812,003
812,003
(1.4
)
Selling expenses
(39,309
)
28,446
(67,755
)
(78,460
)
421
(78,881
)
16.4
General and
(101,825
)
11,378
(113,203
)
(118,854
)
169
(119,023
)
5.1
Income from operations
151,447
39,824
111,623
73,326
590
72,736
(34.8
)
Operating margin
18.4
%
—
13.6
%
9
%
—
9
%
(33.8
)
Net income attributable
168,332
39,824
128,508
75,322
590
74,732
(41.8
)
Net margin
20.4
%
—
15.6
%
9.3
%
—
9.2
%
(41.0
)
Net income per share:
Basic
0.16
—
0.12
0.07
—
0.07
(41.7
)
Diluted
0.16
—
0.12
0.07
—
0.07
(41.7
)
Net income per ADS:
Basic
3.12
—
2.39
1.40
—
1.39
(41.8
)
Diluted
3.12
—
2.38
1.40
—
1.39
(41.6
)
Shares used
Basic
1,077,381,239
—
1,077,381,239
1,073,891,784
—
1,073,891,784
—
Diluted
1,077,780,976
—
1,077,780,976
1,074,291,392
—
1,074,291,392
—
For the Nine Months Ended September 30
2019
2020
GAAP
Share-based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share-based
Non-GAAP
Change%
Net revenues
2,693,424
—
2,693,424
2,416,171
—
2,416,171
(10.3
)
Selling expenses
(200,988
)
(2,486
)
(198,502
)
(209,859
)
281
(210,140
)
5.9
General and
(347,286
)
(994
)
(346,292
)
(344,006
)
113
(344,119
)
(0.6
)
Income from operations
355,233
(3,480
)
358,713
230,312
394
229,918
(35.9
)
Operating margin
13.2
%
—
13.3
%
9.5
%
—
9.5
%
(28.6
)
Net income attributable
413,609
(3,480
)
417,089
220,428
394
220,034
(47.2
)
Net margin
15.4
%
—
15.5
%
9.1
%
—
9.1
%
(41.3
)
Net income per share:
Basic
0.38
—
0.38
0.21
—
0.20
(47.4
)
Diluted
0.38
—
0.38
0.21
—
0.20
(47.4
)
Net income per ADS:
—
—
Basic
7.53
—
7.59
4.11
—
4.10
(46.0
)
Diluted
7.52
—
7.59
4.10
—
4.10
(46.0
)
Shares used
Basic
1,098,906,389
—
1,098,906,389
1,073,891,784
—
1,073,891,784
—
Diluted
1,099,443,163
—
1,099,443,163
1,074,291,409
—
1,074,291,409
—
Source: Fanhua Inc.
_________________________________
1 This announcement contains currency conversions of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate as of September 30, 2020 in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
2 Non-GAAP operating income is defined as operating income before share-based compensation expenses.
3 Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders is defined as net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders before share-based compensation expenses.
4 Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is defined as net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders before share-based compensation expenses divided by total weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding of the Company during the period.
5 Annualized premiums equivalent is a measure used by the Company to compare annual premiums received from life insurance policies with differing tenures by normalizing annual premiums into the equivalent annual premium of a policy with a tenure of 20 years.
6 Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenue.
7 Non-GAAP net margin is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders as a percentage of net revenue.
8 Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders divided by total weighted average number of ADS outstanding of the Company during the period.
9 Active users of Lan Zhanggui included users who sold at least one insurance policy through Lan Zhanggui (through either its mobile application or WeChat public account) during the specific period.
10 Active customer accounts are defined as customer accounts that made at least one purchase directly through www.baoxian.com, its mobile application, or WeChat public account during the specified period.
11 Performing agents are defined as agents who have sold at least one insurance policy during the specified period.
12 In September 2016, FASB issued ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments”. This standard requires entities to measure all expected credit losses of financial assets held at a reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts in order to record credit losses in a timelier manner. ASU 2016-13 also amends the accounting for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities and purchased financial assets with credit deterioration. ASU 2016-13 adds to U.S. GAAP an impairment model (known as the current expected credit loss (CECL) model) that is based on expected losses rather than incurred losses. The Company adopted the ASU No. 2016-13 on a modified-retrospective basis, the cumulative-effect adjustment reduce opening retained earnings balance by approximately RMB7.5 million in the statement of financial position as of January 1, 2020.
