Fani Willis says she's staying on Donald Trump's Georgia election case despite accusations

ATLANTA − Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday refused to step down over a relationship with the private lawyer she hired as special proecutor in the election fraud case against former President Donald Trump and 14 others, saying she had done nothing wrong.

"In 2022, District Attorney Willis and I developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship," special prosecutor Nathan Wade said in court documents filed on Friday. "I have no financial interest in the outcome of the 2020 election interference case orin the conviction of any defendant."

Willis' office denied there was a conflict of interest in the case.

"To be absolutely clear, the personal relationship between Special Prosecutor Wade and District Attorney Willis has never involved direct or indirect financial benefit to District Attorney Willis," the DA's office said in a court filing.

Willis has charged Trump and a host of other attorneys, campaign officials, and election workers over their alleged – and unsuccessful – efforts to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the state.

On Jan. 8, a lawyer for former Trump campaign official Michael Roman asked the court to disqualify Willis, Wade and the entire district attorney's office over the alleged relationship. Roman also accused Wade of using of some of the more than $650,000 he's been paid to take Willis on trips to California, Florida and Caribbean cruises. Trump and another co-defendant joined the motion late last month.

“While the allegations raised in the various motions are salacious and garnered the media attention they were designed to obtain, none provide this Court with any basis upon which to order the relief they seek,” Willis said in the 167-page court filing. “Unequivocally, the evidence and facts demonstrate that District Attorney Willis has no financial conflict of interest that constitutes a legal basis for disqualification.”

More: Why Nathan Wade, under fire for alleged affair with Fani Willis, is facing new scrutiny

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fani Willis is under fire for hiring Nathan Wade in the Trump case