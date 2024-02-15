How will Fani Willis’ testimony impact the election interference case? A legal expert weighs in

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took the stand Thursday during a hearing to decide whether she and her office should be removed from the Georgia Election Interference case over allegations that she had an affair with a man that she named special prosecutor to head the case and that she benefitted financially from that relationship.
Willis took great offense at the accusations of an improper relationship and fired back at the defense attorney who made them.
But as for whether those accusations could derail the case against former President Donald Trump and several of his allies, former DeKalb County Robert James told Channel 2′s Justin Farmer that he has seen nothing legally that could stop the case at this point.
“I don’t know if there is much evidence that shows there was a financial benefit because ultimately when we make a decision how effective this defense motion is, we have to look at the law and not the salacious nature of the motion or the facts,” James said.
Before taking the stand Willis entered the courtroom and practically demanded to testify at the disqualification hearing. James said he normally wouldn’t advise someone to do that, but also said Willis is not a normal witness.
“I think it was more of a political decision than a legal decision,” James said. “From the DA’s perspective, she’s not just a prosecutor, but she’s a politician and she’s going to be up for reelection. And there were a lot (allegations) that were cast, and she felt like she needed to address it, she needed to correct it and so she sort of forced her way into the courtroom and testified.”
James said the one thing that the allegations could impact is finding a jury once this case goes to trial.
“You have hundreds of thousands if not millions of potential jurors that are watching this, and they’re forming their own conclusions about this, and perhaps they’re being distracted, you know, sexual relationships, trips and things of that nature, and when they sit in a jury box, it’s going to be difficult to ask for them to separate all of the stuff that is going on that has nothing to do with the evidence with the facts of the evidence they are going to be asked to consider to make a decision on,” James said.
Court wrapped up for the day shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Willis is expected to be back on the stand when court resumes at 9 a.m. Friday.
A combative Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis takes the witness stand in a Georgia courtroom at a hearing seeking to disqualify her from the election interference case brought against former President Trump and 18 others.
After disclosing better-than-expected financial results in its fourth quarter earnings report, U.S.-based Coinbase has big plans. Coinbase’s strong fourth-quarter results come after a return to form for the crypto industry itself, which spent much of 2023 mired in a downturn. As last year came to a close, trading activity rose and the start of 2024 came with a critical regulatory win regarding spot bitcoin ETFs that could provide Coinbase and its peers with a strong start to the year.
Sora, which means “sky” in Japanese, won’t be available to the general public any time soon. Instead, OpenAI is making it available to a small group of academics and researchers who will assess harm and its potential for misuse.
Nothing to do, nowhere to be — just you, a mug of coffee and some sequential art. Not much has fundamentally changed about the American comic book since publishers began collecting newspaper strips as bound volumes in the early 20th century. While the earliest webcomics date back to the CompuServe days, the rise of the digital comic book is more directly linked to the proliferation of smartphones and tablets over the past 15 years.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has denied OpenAI's attempt to trademark "GPT," ruling that the term is "merely descriptive" and therefore unable to be registered. It's a blow to OpenAI's branding, but don't expect its competitors to start releasing their own version of the ubiquitous chatbot. ChatGPT is certainly the most recognizable brand in AI right now, being the most popular conversational model on the market and the one that most visibly took large language models from curiosity to global trend.
There's been many attempts at open source AI-powered voice assistants (see Rhasspy, Mycroft and Jasper, to name a few) -- all established with the goal of creating privacy-preserving, offline experiences that don't compromise on functionality. Tech like Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa have years, if not decades, of R&D behind them -- and enormous infrastructure to boot. This month, LAION announced a new initiative, BUD-E, that seeks to build a "fully open" voice assistant capable of running on consumer hardware.
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 Senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.