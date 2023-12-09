New Info About Fani Willis’ Trump Plans Revealed

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. A grand jury today handed up an indictment naming former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.



ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. A grand jury today handed up an indictment naming former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis doesn’t appear to be messing around when it comes to former Donald Trump.

On Thursday, The Guardian reported on newly obtained emails from the District Attorney, revealing that Willis is aiming for serious jail time for Trump.



Read more

Willis recently announced that she will seek an Aug. 5 trial date for Trump in the election interference case, meaning that Trump could be facing at least two felony trials in the midst of the 2024 election.

In court, Trump’s attorney, Steve Sadow, argued that the August date amounts to “election interference.” Willis was asked by CNN about the allegation from Sadow on The Root’s red carpet. “I think it’s ridiculous; we’ve been conducting that investigation since 2021,” Willis said. “The investigation has taken the normal course, and we’re at the point that the investigation naturally took us to.”

Sadow responded to CNN: “What is utterly ‘ridiculous’ is Willis, the DA in Fulton County, GA, campaigning for substantial money handouts from left-wing democrats in Washington D.C. and NYC yet proclaiming her prosecution of President Trump is not political.”

Regardless of when the trial actually occurs, preparing to take on a former President in a sprawling RICO case will undeniably be labor intensive. But Willis told The Root that her main focus going into the new year is “violent crime.”

“We need to make sure that we keep the community safe,” she said. “You need to be safe no matter what your socio-economic status is, whether you’re living in an impoverished neighborhood or one that is plentiful.”

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.