Fani Willis won't testify in second day of hearing on removal from Trump case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during defendant Harrison Floyd's bond revocation hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Nov. 21. Willis did not return to the stand as expected Friday in a hearing over her potential removal from the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 19 other defendants. File Photo by Dennis Byron/ EPA-EFE

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Testimony continues Friday in Atlanta, Ga., in a hearing over the potential removal of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade from the election interference case against Donald Trump.

The hearing paused quickly Friday morning after the surprise announcement that Willis will not be retaking the stand. Attorneys representing the district attorney's office was set to question Willis but said it had no further questions for her.

Instead, Wade's law partner Terrence Bradley was set to testify first after he arrived following a doctor's appointment. Following a break, Bradley was still not in attendance so the district attorney's office was allowed to call a witness first. It called former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes.

Bradley gave brief testimony on Thursday but it was mired in the matter of attorney-client privilege. Bradley said it would be inappropriate for him to speak about Wade.

Defense attorneys said at the end of Thursday's hearing they expect to call three to four witnesses on Friday. The district attorney's office is expecting to need about five hours for testimony from their witnesses.

The first day of the hearing ended with Willis on the stand discussing her relationship with Wade as well as her financial activity and how she and Wade split expenses for trips. The attorneys for Trump and co-defendants completed their examination of Willis on Thursday.

The exchanges between Willis and attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who filed the motion to remove her, became heated at times to the point that Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee issued two warnings about decorum.

Willis accused Merchant -- who is representing defendant Michael Roman -- of lying in her motion and in opening statements.

Prior to Willis' testimony, McAfee warned former President Trump's attorney Steven Sadow about verbose reactions he was making to testimony from the defense table.

Willis and Wade were not allowed to watch each other's testimony but both described the same timeline of their relationship. They confirmed that their relationship began in early 2022 and ended last summer before the indictment of Trump and 19 co-defendants for attempting to undermine the results of the 2020 election.