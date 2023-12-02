Fannin County escapees back behind bars

Dec. 1—FANNIN COUNTY — Both escapees from the Fannin County jail located in Bonham are back in custody after each man was arrested individually on Wednesday. Raymond Ross and Raymond Perez had escaped from the jail late last Saturday.

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office said Ross and Perez were seen fleeing the jail just after 9 p.m. Perez was the first back behind bars after turning himself into the Bryan County (Oklahoma) Sheriff's Office around noon on Wednesday. Ross was arrested at the Texoma Housing Authority Complex in Bonham. Officials there said he was found under a bed in an apartment. He could face additional charges stemming from this incident.

Ross was initially in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, drug possession and a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the FCSO, while Perez was in jail on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Schools in Bonham ISD were locked down on Wednesday morning as law enforcement officers searched the area after receiving multiple tips. Residents in the area were asked to stay indoors during the search.