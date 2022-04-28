Fannin County grand jury indicts 18 cases in April

Fannin County grand jurors indict locals on sexual assault of a child and other charges in April.

The Fannin County District Attorney's Office said grand jurors returned indictments in 18 of the 18 cases presented to them in April.

Indictments are formal charges and not considered evidence of guilt.

So far in 2022, Fannin County grand jurors have returned 69 indictments.

The following people were indicted:

Rolando Garza, 62, of Dodd City — aggravated sexual assault enhanced;

Delonzo Antwane Linley, 23, of Denison — sexual assault;

Kirk Walter Graham, 63, of Bonham — indecency with a child exposure enhanced;

Stacey Lee Green, 23, of Paris — bail jumping and fail to appear;

Wesley Cole Jennings, 24, of Ivanhoe — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Ashley Elizabeth Brigs, 21, of Honey Grove — hinder apprehension or prosecution of known felon;

Dylan Leigh McElroy, 21, Honey Grove — hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon;

Javier De Lo Santos Perez, 44, of Bonham — aggravated assault against a public servant;

John David Sanford, 54, of Krum — assault family violence household member with previous conviction;

Adam Edward Shrum, 40, of Dodd City — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and aggravated assault of a public servant;

Nicholus Madison Tanner, 34, of Anna — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old and obstruction or retaliation;

Michael Quinn Titsworth, 58, of Telephone — cruelty non livestock animal kill or poison with serious bodily injury (enhanced);

John Phillips Trunzler, 30, of Hugo, Oklahoma — possession of controlled substance (enhanced) and tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair enhanced;

Sherri Wilcox, 54, of Bonham — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Fannin County grand jury indicts 18 cases in April