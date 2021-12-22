Fannin County indicts 30 cases in December

Child abuse and other charges fill recent Fannin County indictments.

The Fannin County grand jury considered 30 cases last week and returned all as indictments.

The Fannin County grand jury has returned 288 true bills of indictment in 2021,

Indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Charles Anthony Anderton, 52, of Telephone — intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle enhanced;

Fernando Aragon, 34, of Anna — tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Joshua Allen Baeza, 40, of Van Alstyne — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 in car;

Russell Lee Bartley, 32, of Leonard — continuous sex abuse of a child under 14;

Jason Jerome-Roads Barzee, 27, of Bailey — pcs in dfz;

Terry Bee, 53, of Windom — stalking;

Jimmy Brock Jr., 35, of Bonham — harassment of a public servant enhanced, evading arrest with vehicle enhanced and obstruction or retaliation;

Richard Dylan Burrow, 41, of Bonham — burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony and assault family or household member;

Joel Charrez-Baxcajay, 27, of Wylie — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

David Regene Cole, 23, of Sherman — theft of property and criminal mischief;

John Matthew Henshaw, 36, of Bonham — pcs;

Beverly DeeAnn Johnson,50, of Bonham — credit or debit card abuse;

Masael Gutierrez Luna, 36, of Celeste —driving while intoxicated 3rd or more enhanced;

Oswaldo Mendoza-Alonzo, 24, of Los Banos, California — credit or debit card abuse;

David Francisco Nelson, 24, of Midland — aggravated sexual assault of a child;

Xzilen Creon Oliver, 18, of Bonham — electronic access interference;

Dillan Avery Pawcio,22, of Dodd City — sexual assault of a child;

Kelsie Nicole Pralle, 27, of Savoy — burglary of a building;

Jessie Dale Starnes,30, of Ravenna — two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact enhanced and aggravated sexual assault of a child under six years old;

Dontae James Thornton,45, of Howe — indecency with a child sexual contact.

