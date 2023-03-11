Fans call out Kentucky coach John Calipari following loss to Vanderbilt basketball in SEC Tournament

Vanderbilt basketball took down Kentucky to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

With the 80-73 win over the Wildcats at Bridgestone Arena on Friday night, the Commodores will face Texas A&M on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Vanderbilt fans were thrilled with the win while Kentucky fans placed blame on coach John Capilari, criticizing his play-calling during the loss to the Commodores.

Here's a roundup of reactions to fans win over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament on Friday night.

VANDERBILT KNOCKS OFF KENTUCKY IN THE QUARTERFINALS! pic.twitter.com/WFx4O1dh8z — College Basketball Review (@CbbReview) March 11, 2023

John Calipari has to go! It's time NOW!!! Ik we're in the tourney, but we're not getting out of the first round! Of course he'll say "at least we got here" THIS IS KENTUCKY NOT VANDERBILT! If you're not going to have your guys ready to play, then PACK IT UP AND LEAVE!! — Caleb Richard (@HawaiiCoasts325) March 11, 2023

Vanderbilt are one of the hottest teams in the country and look like a tournament team right now — Everything College Basketball (@ecbpodcast10) March 11, 2023

FINAL: Vanderbilt 80, Kentucky 73



Commodores have won 10 of 11 and roll into the SEC semifinals tomorrow against Texas A&M.



John Calipari's endlessly confounding Cats are back to "yep, they can lose in the first round." pic.twitter.com/9OnEPwXU07 — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 11, 2023

