Fans call out Kentucky coach John Calipari following loss to Vanderbilt basketball in SEC Tournament

Dani Mohr, Nashville Tennessean
·1 min read

Vanderbilt basketball took down Kentucky to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

With the 80-73 win over the Wildcats at Bridgestone Arena on Friday night, the Commodores will face Texas A&M on Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Vanderbilt fans were thrilled with the win while Kentucky fans placed blame on coach John Capilari, criticizing his play-calling during the loss to the Commodores.

Here's a roundup of reactions to fans win over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament on Friday night.

