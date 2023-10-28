Fans cheer on D-backs from various Valley watch parties
Tense Game 1 ending in a loss for the Diamondbacks against the Rangers Friday night.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
The Rangers are favored to win the World Series as well.
The former president threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium, which also featured the Diamondbacks.
Two years before reaching the 2023 World Series, the Rangers lost 102 games and the Diamondbacks lost 110. Here are the lessons they took from that experience.
Before they take the field for Friday's Game 1, here's everything you need to know about how these teams are winning in October and why they might take home a title.
Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia are the two favorites to win World Series MVP.
From Corbin Carroll to Mike Maddux, these are the players, coaches and execs who will define the Fall Classic.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer recap the ALCS and NLCS before previewing the World Series matchup between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Rangers hit four home runs, including two from Adolis García, as they powered past the Astros and on to the World Series.
Adolis García hit two home runs as the Rangers stunned the Houston crowd and punched their ticket to the World Series.
Since two blowout losses to start this series, the Diamondbacks have been gaining ground on the Phillies. But is it enough for them to take Game 7?
Game 7 of the NLCS is Tuesday in Philly.
Games such as Monday's winner-take-all contest are why Texas acquired Scherzer. Now it's a question of whether it will be enough.
The Phillies got back to their winning ways in NLCS Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead with dominant pitching and timely slugging.
Arizona got back in the NLCS with some ninth-inning heroics Thursday, and the Astros' offense delivered fireworks to tie the ALCS.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer check in on the ALCS, NLCS and react to the tumultuous GM situations out of Miami and Boston.
The Rangers are headed home with a 2-0 lead in the ALCS, while the Phillies are ahead 1-0 in the NLCS.
There are three MLB division series playoff games on Wednesday.
The Brewers and Marlins put up a fight, but the Diamondbacks and Phillies prevailed in Tuesday's Game 1s of the NL wild-card series
Ratings might impact where you watch the games, but they won't affect whether you can watch. Besides, did you really need more Dodgers and Astros?