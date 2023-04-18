Fans Concerned After Jonathan Majors’ Management and PR Agency Drops Actor Following Assault Accusations

Jonathan Majors is facing mounting fallout after being charged in connection with a domestic assault in March.

According to an April 17 Deadline report, Majors is no longer represented by talent manager Entertainment 360 or the Lede Company, his former public relations manager. A source informed the trade publication that “issues surrounding the actor’s personal behavior” are at the root of the shakeup within his management team.

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” star and his former PR firm reportedly parted ways last month, soon after the news of his domestic assault incident made headlines. Majors was expected to make his Met Gala debut as a guest of luxury fashion house Valentino on May 1, but both parties “mutually agreed” he would not be in attendance.

As previously reported, Majors was arrested in New York City after being accused of assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend on March 25. The 30-year-old woman reportedly sustained visible markings on her neck and head during an alleged taxi cab altercation.

Her initial account of the incident included claims of being slapped and strangled by the now-disgraced Hollywood talent. The tension-filled encounter occurred after she allegedly saw him texting another woman and attempted to take his phone from him.

Lawyers for the actor have disputed claims that their client had done anything wrong and assured the public that text messages from the woman and footage of the incident would prove his innocence.

While the Purported texts were released, they did little to dispel fans’ notions that Majors did physically assault his alleged girlfriend and instead raised more questions about what took place. In her messages, the woman attempted to take responsibility for the ordeal, reassuring Majors that she was doing all she could to make the situation go away.

Majors was last seen days after the incident leaving a New York City courthouse, where he was arraigned and formally charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault, strangulation, and harassment. The scandal falls on the heels of the 33-year-old gaining notoriety as one of the industry’s most promising leading men.

This year he saw success with “Creed III,” in which he served as co-lead with Michael B. Jordan, and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumia.” The Marvel star has also wowed audiences as Kang the Conqueror. He has reportedly already reprised the latter role for the second season of “Loki.” As it stands, he is still slated to play the villain in “Avengers: The King Dynasty” when filming begins in summer 2025.

However, conflicting reports have already begun to circulate regarding the future of Majors’ relationship with Marvel. Deadline stated the film studio is not discussing prospects of recasting the role of King. But elsewhere online, speculation suggests otherwise. Thus far, Marvel has not publicly addressed the matter.

Although there is no direct evidence yet that studios are backing away from Majors, he’s already seen his marketability as pitchman suffer. The U.S. Army pulled him from a recruitment ad campaign almost immediately after news of the arrest emerged.

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” said Laura DeFrancisco, the public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, in a statement.

“While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” added DeFrancisco.

Majors next project, “Magazine Dreams,” premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January. In it, he plays Killian Maddox, an aspiring bodybuilder facing various struggles and dealing with anger issues. Searchlight Pictures acquired the film, which was written and directed by Elijah Bynum. A theatrical release date has been set for Dec. 8.