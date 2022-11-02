Fans Created GoFundMe Pages To Get Kanye West Back To Billionaire Status — Here's The Result

It hasn’t been long since Kanye West reportedly lost his billion-dollar status, and already some fans are going the extra mile to restore West’s net worth.

Billionaire status: As AfroTech previously reported, the Yeezy founder’s severed ties with adidas led his net worth to fall to $400 million, according to Forbes.

Yet, it appears some steadfast fans are looking to create a redemption arc for West, and are using GoFundMe pages to organize their efforts.

"Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again"

One page even made it clear that their goal was to “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again,” according to Rolling Stone.

TMZ reports these efforts have been far from successful.

In fact, amongst the various pages that surfaced, none raised over $25, and on average most earned between $5 to $6.

GoFundMe has since taken action to remove these pages for breaching their terms of service as the money raised is required to be used for the details stated on the page. Additionally, they were taken down because West was not a beneficiary.

Although these efforts from users seem questionable, this isn’t the first time people have rallied behind West in the form of crowdfunding.

It is important to note: In 2016, West shared he was $53 million in debt on Twitter and was looking for Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to step in by investing $1 billion to support his ideas.

“Mark Zuckerberg invest 1 billion dollars into Kanye West ideas … after realizing he is the greatest living artist and greatest artist of all time,” West wrote, according to E! Online.

“Get Kanye Out Of Debt”

Vibe reports, Jeremy Piatt was looking to save West from his financial turmoil. So, he created a GoFundMe campaign titled “Get Kanye Out Of Debt” which raised $57,398 of the $53 million goal.

The result: West did not accept the funds raised.

So, Piatt had to donate the money to the Notes for Notes charity organization.

“Mr. Kanye West’s camp has declined the funds raised by this GoFundMe campaign. We’re excited to announce that they will instead be directed toward an outstanding charitable organization, Notes for Notes. In lieu of funding Mr. West’s artistic vision, 100% of the funds will be headed to young aspiring musicians hoping to fulfill their dreams,” a statement on the page read, according to Vibe.